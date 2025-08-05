Johnny Carson Third Wife Passes Away At 88: Net Worth Of Joanna Carson Third Wife And Her Legacy

Former fashion model and third wife of the legend TV host Johnny Carson, Joanna Carson passed away at the age of 88. Her death, which was in July, was reported to the family and friends among themselves and made public by The Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation of which she was one of the dedicated supporters.

The romance of Joanna and Johnny Carson was a public act of love, a stormy, exciting courtship, followed by a disastrous, historic, multimillion dollar divorce. Before she met the host of the show, Tonight, she was a successful model and a high-profile member of the New York social life. Besides her high-profile marriage, she will be recalled because of her philanthropic endeavours as well as her long-time grace.

Divorce Settlement

The divorce between Joanna Carson and Johnny Carson is one of the most discussed celebrity divorce most expensive in history. The two got married in 1972 and divorced in 1985. After she filed divorce in 1983, her initial spousal support request aiming at getting a huge sum of money per year, i.e. 2.64 million during the course of a year was heavily covered by the media.

The settlement in 1985, eventually gave her a cash and valuable property award all amounting to an estimated 20,000,000 dollars. This covered their extravagant Bel-Air estate, three apartments in New York City, a Picasso painting and 75 gold Krugerrands. She was also entitled to receive 35,000 dollars a month spousal support temporarily. This settlement which Johnny Carson used to laugh about regularly on his show turned into one of the most characteristic elements of her public image.

Net Worth and Legacy

The net worth of Joanna Carson is a complicated issue to estimate due to the difference in the amounts given out by different sources. She was very wealthy due mainly to the large divorce settlement, her talented modeling profession, and most aptly, investments. She also produced various works of Broadway such as the American Psycho, Beetlejuice which was another potential contributor to her wealth. Her legacy in addition to her success has been through her efforts in philanthropic activities.

An activist of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, she also runs the charity SHARE (Share Happily and Reap Endlessly) to assist children with disabilities. The life of Joanna Carson had been evidence of her capabilities to cope with the high-flying celebrity, extreme affluence, as well as silent effective charity.

