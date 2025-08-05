Legendary Singer Jane Morgan, Voice of ‘Fascination’ And Ed Sullivan Favorite, Passes Away Peacefully At 101

Jane Morgan, American singer whose smooth silky voice seduced people over decades, passed away in this year 101. Morgan who had a world hit with Fascination and constantly appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show died in her sleep of natural causes. Her death symbolizes the end of the index of old-fashioned pop music because she was the figure of grace, elegance, and international stardom.

Born Florence Catherine Currier in Newton, Massachusetts Morgan not only was a versatile and talented performer, but also proved to be able to transition her talents from the nightclub stage of Parisian nightclub to the stages of Broadway and American television. She was an entertainer that could easily overcome the borders between cultures as she sang in various languages and delighted audiences with her refined and sophisticated manner.

The American Girl in Paris

The start of Morgan stardom reached its peak in the late 1940s in Paris where she was a sensation. She started singing in the nightclubs to cover her tuition fee at Juilliard where she was studying opera. The French impresario Bernard Hilda was fascinated with her talent, and she brought her to Paris where she played in famous clubs and became an actress very soon.

She also sang the standards of French and American songwriters (her repertoire included French) and was popular in Europe. Her unusual background made her the name of The American Girl of Paris that best described her as a mix of the United States charm and the European sophistication. The fact that she was successful abroad preconditioned her going back to the United States where she was to get even greater fame in the nearest future.

From Broadway to TV Stardom

By the time she returned to the US the career of Morgan had taken off with the release of her 1957 hit song, fascination. The film Love in the Afternoon, to which the song is a part, was a smash hit making her a part of American pop culture. This song was later on leading to many other tracks that topped the charts like the day the rains came. Outside of the recording career Morgan was an acclaimed TV personality, and her work has made her a frequent guest of late-night variety shows of the day.

Ed Sullivan was a fan of hers as she performed a fine 50 times on his show, which attests to her popularity and sheer abilities. Morgan was able to carve out a name on Broadway as well, not only appearing in such hits as Mame, Can Can, and The King and I, but she was a true showstopper in any medium. In the 1970s, she retired but continued to reside as an artist whom people loved so much that she was given a star in the Hollywood Walk of fame in 2011.

