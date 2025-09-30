Jolly LLB 3 Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Fourth Biggest Hit Since Pandemic Beats Kesari 2

Akshay Kumar’s recently released Jolly LLB 3 is making waves at the box office, so much so that it has now surpassed Kesari 2 to become his fourth-highest-grossing film since the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not small feat, especially in an industry trying to regain momentum post-pandemic. The third instalment of the courtroom comedy franchise is proving that Akshay still commands a strong fan base and box office appeal.

Box Office Triumph and Milestone

In just over a week of its release, Jolly LLB 3 has raked in impressive numbers. Its domestic collections have soared and it’s steadily inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. The film’s performance now outshines Kesari 2, which held the earlier position in Akshay’s post-pandemic film lineup.

That said, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing when Jolly LLB 3 is compared to its predecessor, Jolly LLB 2. Critics have noted that in its first week, it couldn’t quite match the previous film’s collection pace. Similarly, on its weekdays, its number fell short of what Jolly LLB 2 has achieved. Still, the swing over the weekend showed strong audience traction and positive word of mouth.

What This Means for Akshay’s Post Pandemic Era

By beating Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3 cements itself among Akshay Kumar’s most successful films in the post-COVID era. The achievement reaffirms his enduring draw, especially in a market where many big names struggle to regain pre-pandemic glory. For fans and industry watchers alike, it’s a sign that Akshay Kumar’s brand continues to resonate. Still, comparison with prior successes offers perspective. Through its now an elite company, the film’s trajectory suggests both a loyal fan following and lingering room for growth.

Conclusion

Jolly LLB3 has achieved a milestone by overtaking Kesari-2 to become one of Akshay Kumar’s top earners since the pandemic. Its performance highlights his lasting appeal and ability to deliver hits in a challenging era for cinemas. While it may not have replicated every earlier record, its success is a vote of confidence in both the franchise and Akshay’s banking power. For the actor, this achievement is a reminder that with the right mix of content and timing, the box office continues to be his stronghold.