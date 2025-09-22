LIVE TV
'Jolly LLB 3' races ahead at box office, collects Rs 32.50 cr in two days

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 03:48:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama, ‘Jolly LLB 3’, seems to be off to a decent start at the box office.

Directed by Saurabh Shukla, the film, which hit theatres on Friday, September 19, has shown strong growth in numbers.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 12.50 crore on Friday and Rs 20 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 32.50 crore nett in India.

This marks a nearly 60 per cent growth on Day 2, suggesting that moviegoers are responding positively to the third instalment of the popular franchise.

Adarsh also noted that Sunday’s collections might be impacted due to the India vs Pakistan cricket match; however, he estimated the film’s opening weekend to close around Rs 54 crore.

The first film in the franchise made Rs 7.35 crore in its first two days, while ‘Jolly LLB 2’ grossed Rs 30.51 crore. With Rs 32.50 crore already in hand, the third instalment has raced ahead of both its predecessors.

The third film in the popular franchise pits two Jollies against each other in a courtroom battle, both trying to win their cases through technical loopholes, bending the rules, and debating over who is the “real Jolly” in the legal world.

This time, the story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar’s character finds himself in trouble when he ends up on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of witty and chaotic exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

Alongside the lead duo, the film features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and others in pivotal roles.

‘Jolly LLB 3,’ presented by Star Studio18, was released in theatres on September 19, 2025.

In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in ‘Jolly LLB 2,’ a spiritual sequel to ‘Jolly LLB,’ which was released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, with Amrita Rao also starring. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

