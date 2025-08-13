LIVE TV
Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme Trailer Drops! Timothee Chalamet And Gwyneth Paltrow's Hot Romance Sparks Buzz

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme trailer is pure cinema! Chalamet has set the world ablaze with his staring role as a sexy ping-pong prodigy. Josh Safdie's A24 film promises scandal, passion and high-stakes drama on the table tennis courts. This Christmas will be crazy, watch the trailer now!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 21:10:04 IST

The first trailer of Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ introduces Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a ping-pong prodigy in the 1950s in search of greatness in a world that does not take his dream seriously. The A24 film mixes heavy sports drama with romance, starring Gwyneth Paltrow as a glamorous movie star entangled with Mauser. Christmas Day will witness the release of an exciting, action-filled trip with a solid cast.

Marty Supreme: A New Spin on Sports Drama

Marty Supreme is rather different from the usual sports film in that he has traded the majestic athleticism of tradition for the niche world of table tennis in the 1950s. Chalamet’s Marty Mauser is based loosely on real-life player Marty Reisman; the character is a shameless and obstinate underdog who aspires to elevate the status of ping-pong on a world stage.

In the trailer, we get to see front-row seats with his electrifying matches, Safdie-style insane frenetic energy from Uncut Gems. Mauser battling his foes in concert with stating rather audaciously that ‘the sport fills stadiums overseas’ just goes to show his ambition to upend the cultural standing of ping-pong. With a staggering $70 million budget, marketed to be A24’s most expensive, 35mm visuals and scores from Daniel Lopatin underpin an otherwise grimy and immersive feel. 

Romantic Sparks with Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, after a six-year break from acting, is one incentive to see the production. Paltrow plays a movie star entangled with Mauser, who shares scenes of steamy chemistry with Chalamet, seen in trailer moments where he said, “I’ve never talked to an actual movie star.” 

Paltrow adds intrigue by teasing a “transactional” romance involving the “ping-pong mafia.” Their Central Park make-out scenes filmed for 2024 suggest a passionate and deliberately complex relationship that balances Mauser’s sporting obsession with personal sacrifice.

Mixed Bag of Casting and Singular Visions by Safdie

The casting is quite an exquisite mixed bag, from Odessa A’zion as Mauser’s other love interest to Fran Drescher as his mother, as well as celebrities like Kevin O’Leary, Tyler, the Creator and Penn Jillette.

For the first time since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed, the film will be directed by Safdie alone, and he co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein, offering a fictional tale saturated in biopic vibes. Produced by Chalamet, Safdie, and A24, Marty Supreme wants to pull out all stops this awards season, and it will land in theaters on December 25, 2025.

