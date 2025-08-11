LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jr NTR's Epic Bollywood Debut In War 2: What You Need To Know

Jr NTR’s Epic Bollywood Debut In War 2: What You Need To Know

Jr NTR makes a powerful Bollywood debut as the villain in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Director Ayan Mukerji promises Jr NTR’s entry is a major highlight. Releasing August 14, the film promises thrilling action and strong performances.

Jr NTR making his Bollywood debut as the villain
Jr NTR making his Bollywood debut as the villain

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 11, 2025 12:42:00 IST

War 2 is seriously one of the most hyped movies right now, and honestly, the biggest talk is about Jr NTR making his Bollywood debut as the villain. The man is a massive star in Telugu cinema, and fans have been losing it over how he’s gonna fit into this Hrithik Roshan action-packed universe.

Jr NTR’s Entry in War 2: More Than Just a Midway Cameo

There were rumors flying around that Jr NTR only shows up halfway through the movie, like right at the interval, which got people worried. But the director, Ayan Mukerji, straight up shut that down. He basically said, “We’re not dumb enough to have such a badass actor just pop in halfway and call it a day.” Instead, he teased that Jr NTR’s entry is one of the coolest moments in the film  something that’ll hit you hard when you see it unfold.

Hrithik, Kiara, and Jr NTR: A Power-Packed Cast Lighting Up War 2

Apart from Jr NTR, the movie also stars Hrithik Roshan, back as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, and Kiara Advani, who apparently lights up the screen. The director called Hrithik and Jr NTR “giants” and Kiara a “ray of sunshine,” which is a pretty cool way to put it. You can tell the cast really vibes well, and that energy is gonna show up on screen.

War 2 drops on August 14, and if you loved the first one, this sequel is gonna blow your mind. Expect crazy action, a gripping story, and some seriously killer performances. Honestly, with Jr NTR stepping into Bollywood like this, the movie is already winning before it even hits theaters.

So yeah, get ready this one’s gonna be a wild ride.

Tags: Bollywood debut, Jr NTR, War 2

