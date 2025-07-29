Home > Entertainment > Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend

Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend

Julia Garner confirms the Madonna biopic is still in the works despite delays. Her intense audition process and passion reflect a committed portrayal of the pop icon’s powerful journey from humble roots to stardom.

Julia Garner steps into Madonna’s heels: biopic still alive and evolving!
Julia Garner steps into Madonna’s heels: biopic still alive and evolving!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 29, 2025 10:53:00 IST

The long-awaited Madonna biopic, in which Julia Garner will play the legendary “Queen of Pop,” remains in development even as circulating reports suggest it has been shelved. During a recent interview, Garner told that the project “is supposed to still happen” while citing that big and high-quality productions always have wide timelines.

 Her announcement is a welcome breath of fresh air for fans waiting to see Madonna’s legendary career reenacted on the big screen. The road to this movie has been as lively and unforeseen as the career of Madonna herself, experiencing script revisions and an indefinite hiatus as the pop icon embarked on her historic Celebration Tour. Garner’s ongoing dedication indicates that the vision for this biopic, a dive into the life of one of the most impactful artists of music, is very much on course, a testament to the fact that great things often require years and devotion.

Audition Intensity: A Star’s Perseverance

Julia Garner’s transformation into Madonna was not a conventional casting procedure. She explained an exhaustive audition process with intense dance training and direct performances for Madonna herself. Garner, who was no professional dancer, took on the challenge bravely, her respect for the superstar overriding any fear. Her attitude at the audition was to adopt Madonna’s infamous confidence, a “you take it and leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you” mentality. This unwavering drive and ability to test her limits for the part says a lot about her commitment and how hard she had to work to represent such a complex artist in a real way.

Evolution of a Vision: From Film to Series

The Madonna biopic has undergone its fair share of changes since its initial reveal. While Universal Pictures was originally on board for a feature, there were rumors in May 2025 that the project might shift to a Netflix limited series, with Madonna working with director Shawn Levy. It’s theorized this longer format may be able to fully explore Madonna’s sprawling life and career, from her humble roots to her international superstardom.

No matter the ultimate shape whether as a single feature or a multi-part epic Garner’s recent statements confirm that the integrity of the project, bringing Madonna’s life into being with her own voice and vision, endures even in these artistic transformations. The measured, gradual pace indicates a dedication to being faithful to an indisputably remarkable life.

Also Read: HollyShorts to Celebrate ‘Minecraft’ Movie Director Jared Hess Alongside David Oyelowo, Katherine McNamara

Tags: Julia GarnerMadonna biopic 2025Madonna film Netflix

RELATED News

Ekta Kapoor Breaks Silence On Anupamaa vs Kyunki 2: Says Stop Pitting Strong Women Against Each Other For TRPs!
‘Maine Nahi Churaya!’ RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence, Slams Allegations Of ‘Stealing’ Yuzvendra Chahal With Bold Response
Khushi Kapoor’s Dream Debut Almost Happened — Fans Now Say ‘Thank God It Didn’t Work’ After Behind-the-Scenes Drama Emerges
Seth Meyers Reveals Emotional Toll: Why Losing ‘Late Night’ Could Shatter His Identity In Today’s Shifting TV Landscape
HollyShorts to Celebrate ‘Minecraft’ Movie Director Jared Hess Alongside David Oyelowo, Katherine McNamara

LATEST NEWS

Baseball Mourns a Legend: Ryne Sandberg Dies at 65 After Brave Cancer Battle
Assam Launches Largest-Ever Eviction Drive In Uriamghat, Golaghat
‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…
Manish Tewari Sends A Shocker ? Not Allowed Time To Speak In Parliament By His Own Party
Galáctico Dream: Real Madrid Eye Haaland As Vinicius Junior Exit Rumors Swirl
Is Pineapple Juice Good for Heart Patients? Know the Benefits and Precautions
Antonio Guterres Warns Gaza Is At Breaking Point, Urges Ceasefire, Two-State Solution At UN Conference
Maharashtra Cracks Down On Social Media Use By Govt Staff, Issues New Guidelines For Government Employees: Here’s What You Should Know
Beyond A Tribute, El Clasico Kit 2025 Reimagines Its Identity
Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend
Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend
Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend
Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend
Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?