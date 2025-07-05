Live Tv
“Jurassic World: Rebirth” Smashes Global Box Office As Scarlett Johansson Makes Thunderous Debut In India

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” has stormed the global box office, earning over $100 million in just two days. Scarlett Johansson’s role and the film’s nostalgic tone captivated audiences, especially in India, where it earned ₹9 crore on day one. Critics praised its visuals and suspense, while its gripping plot and strong performances ensured a triumphant return to the iconic franchise.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth" has become a huge success on the global box office. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 22:15:57 IST

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” has become a huge success on the global box office. The movie has made a thunderous debut across the nations. It has now crossed over $100 million mark within just two days of its release. Starring Scarlett Johansson in the movie has leveraged a strong wave of nostalgia amongst fans. It has got a breakthrough success in India. 

In India, the Gareth Edwards directorial booked an impressive ₹9 crore on its first day. It surpasses previous franchise instalments and other major releases. However, early reports indicate a strong performance of the movie in 3D and MX4D formats. The movie has marked a phenomenal victory especially in major urban centers. It’s success in India highlights the passion for Hollywood blockbusters and the long-lasting appeal of the dinosaur saga.

The Story “Jurassic World: Rebirth” creates a hook
The story keeps a hook through Zora Bennett performance. Zora leads a team of skilled professionals to the most dangerous place on Earth. They were placed on an island where the research for the original Jurassic Park was going on. Their mission of the team is to secure genetic material from dinosaurs. It was noted that the DNA of the dinosaurs can provide life-saving benefits to the Human civilization. As their secret expedition becomes risky, they soon make a threatening discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” has made a significant business
Globally, “Rebirth” amassed over $104.6 million by Thursday, with international markets contributing significantly. Its strong midweek launch in the US and dominant performance in 70 markets worldwide indicate a significant hit for Universal Pictures.

Critics have lauded the film for its visually stunning set pieces and a return to the suspenseful, horror-tinged tone reminiscent of the original “Jurassic Park.” While some note a familiar narrative, the film’s ability to evoke a sense of awe and primal fear has clearly struck a chord with moviegoers, proving that the allure of dinosaurs remains as potent as ever. Scarlett Johansson’s performance has also been highlighted as a key draw, adding a fresh dynamic to the beloved franchise.

