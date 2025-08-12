LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Most Spoilt’ After The Samajwadi Party MP Pushes Fan

Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Most Spoilt’ After The Samajwadi Party MP Pushes Fan

Kangana Ranaut threw a shade on Jaya Bachchan, who has now been given the title of the "most spoilt woman," after Jaya pushed a selfie-seeking fan in Delhi. The viral clash had Kangana's pinch of rough jabs in her Instagram accounts. What was the actress' reaction?

Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Spoilt’ in Selfie Feud
Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Spoilt’ in Selfie Feud

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 12, 2025 18:39:00 IST

The internet is buzzed with Jaya Bachchan’s viral video which witnessed Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan shoving away a fan who was trying to take a selfie with her. This incident happened on August 12, 2025 at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took the moment to cause a stir by putting on Instagram Stories that Bachchan is “the most spoilt and privileged woman,” thus continuing their long-standing feud and diverting some public attention.

The Incident: Jaya Sets the Floor to Fire

The viral video captured Jaya Bachchan in a red saree with matching red Samajwadi topi. While she was standing, a man suddenly approached her, wanting a selfie without her permission. She sharply pushed him away while saying, “Kya kar rahe hai aap? What is this?”

The man did backward steps while the surrounding crowd, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, appeared stunned. Bachchan’s reactions poured mixed opinions since, in the past, she was known for disliking her pictures being clicked without her permission. Some netizens sided with her on personal boundaries, while others labeled her as spoiled.

Kangana’s Obnoxious Attack on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut added her stance to the incident by posting the selfie video on Instagram with a comment saying, “Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/non sense just because she is Amitabh Bachchan’s wife.”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Spoilt’ After Selfie Controversy

Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Spoilt’ After Selfie Controversy

She called the cap of the Samajwadi Party Bachchan wore a “rooster comb” in her mocking use of Instagram stories. This really isn’t the first of the insults that have been hurled either way. Back in 2020, Bachchan attacked Ranaut’s remarks on Bollywood, who retaliated with a swift scathing attack about empathy toward the industry and its struggles. 

The Wider Public Context and History

The unfolding incident provided fodder for more public debate, whereby there were those calling her conduct “shameful” while others vied to defend her right to privacy. She has also been known to scold paparazzi and throw temper tantrums, from Ira Khan’s wedding to The Archies screening.

This blatant contradiction exemplifies the complex dynamic existing between them. their feud seems to enjoy wide public appeal as they both try to balance their positions as MPs and public figures.

Also Read:  Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch

Tags: jaya bachchanKangana RanautSamajwadi Party

RELATED News

Bhumi Pednekar’s ₹200 Himalayan Water Brand Backbay Makes Waves—Literally!
James Gunn’s Superman OTT Release: When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!
Is Johnny Depp FINALLY Returning As Jack Sparrow In New Pirates Of The Caribbean? Big Update!
Scooby-Doo Reboot! Netflix’s Live-Action Series Promises Young Cast And Spooky Mysteries
When Is Marty Supreme Releasing? Poster Of Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Revealed As Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

LATEST NEWS

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Most Spoilt’ After The Samajwadi Party MP Pushes Fan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Most Spoilt’ After The Samajwadi Party MP Pushes Fan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Most Spoilt’ After The Samajwadi Party MP Pushes Fan
Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Most Spoilt’ After The Samajwadi Party MP Pushes Fan
Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Most Spoilt’ After The Samajwadi Party MP Pushes Fan
Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Most Spoilt’ After The Samajwadi Party MP Pushes Fan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?