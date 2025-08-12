Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Most Spoilt’ After The Samajwadi Party MP Pushes Fan

The internet is buzzed with Jaya Bachchan’s viral video which witnessed Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan shoving away a fan who was trying to take a selfie with her. This incident happened on August 12, 2025 at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took the moment to cause a stir by putting on Instagram Stories that Bachchan is “the most spoilt and privileged woman,” thus continuing their long-standing feud and diverting some public attention.

The Incident: Jaya Sets the Floor to Fire

The viral video captured Jaya Bachchan in a red saree with matching red Samajwadi topi. While she was standing, a man suddenly approached her, wanting a selfie without her permission. She sharply pushed him away while saying, “Kya kar rahe hai aap? What is this?”

The man should have asked Jaya Bachchan for a selfie, but the way she pushed him just reeks of arrogance and entitlement. But does the man have NO self respect? Why is he grinning like a sheep after he was pushed so rudely? Also, why even want to give bhaav to someone who last… pic.twitter.com/vkcivrpXj8 — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 12, 2025

The man did backward steps while the surrounding crowd, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, appeared stunned. Bachchan’s reactions poured mixed opinions since, in the past, she was known for disliking her pictures being clicked without her permission. Some netizens sided with her on personal boundaries, while others labeled her as spoiled.

Kangana’s Obnoxious Attack on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut added her stance to the incident by posting the selfie video on Instagram with a comment saying, “Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/non sense just because she is Amitabh Bachchan’s wife.”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan as ‘Spoilt’ After Selfie Controversy

She called the cap of the Samajwadi Party Bachchan wore a “rooster comb” in her mocking use of Instagram stories. This really isn’t the first of the insults that have been hurled either way. Back in 2020, Bachchan attacked Ranaut’s remarks on Bollywood, who retaliated with a swift scathing attack about empathy toward the industry and its struggles.

The Wider Public Context and History

The unfolding incident provided fodder for more public debate, whereby there were those calling her conduct “shameful” while others vied to defend her right to privacy. She has also been known to scold paparazzi and throw temper tantrums, from Ira Khan’s wedding to The Archies screening.

This blatant contradiction exemplifies the complex dynamic existing between them. their feud seems to enjoy wide public appeal as they both try to balance their positions as MPs and public figures.

