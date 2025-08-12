LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > India > Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch

Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch

At Delhi’s Constitution Club, MP Jaya Bachchan pushed away a man attempting a selfie, asking, “What is this?” The incident, caught on video, drew mixed online reactions, with some calling her rude and others defending her need for personal space.

Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 12, 2025 16:47:32 IST

A video capturing a tense moment at Delhi’s Constitution Club has gone viral, showing popular actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan pushing away a man who attempted to take a selfie with her. As the man approached, Bachchan was seen physically pushing him back and saying, “Kya kar rahe hai aap? What is this?” 







The incident, which quickly made rounds on social media, took place in the presence of fellow parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was standing nearby. She glanced around as the event happened, then proceeded into the club.

This public outbreak isn’t Bachchan’s first. Just days before, she gained attention in the Rajya Sabha during a heated debate on “Operation Sindoor.” She rebuked members of the treasury bench for interrupting her speech, declaring, “Either you speak or I will speak. When a woman speaks, I never interrupt. So please mind your tongue.”.

The selfie shove has sparked a wave of online reactions. Many users criticized the senior politician’s reaction as overly curt and “rude,” especially given the public setting at a distinguished venue. Others, however, defended her asserting that public figures deserve personal space and that not all interactions should be why welcomed, regardless of social media pressures.

As the footage continues to spark debate, it reflects the broader tension between celebrity, privacy, and the expectations of public decorum in the digital era.

Also Read: After Removal Orders, Supreme Court Issues Directive To Curb Stray Dog Menace Within Its Premises

Tags: Jaya Bachpanoperation sindoor

RELATED News

Rahul, Priyanka Speaks Against SC Order To Remove Stray Dogs From Streets
‘There Is A Better Way To Manage The Situation…..’: Priyanka Gandhi’s Statement After Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs
A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day
Kashmiri Pandit Exodus: 35 Years After The Kashmiri Pandit Exodus, How Many Kashmiri Pandits Remain In Valley
After Removal Orders, Supreme Court Issues Directive To Curb Stray Dog Menace Within Its Premises

LATEST NEWS

Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic To Premiere at NYFF 2025 Ahead Of October Release
Rupali Ganguly Gives It Back To Trolls After Getting Accused Of Eating Beef, Calls Herself ‘A Proud Vegetarian’
Yuvraj Singh Warns Content Creator Mimicking Rohit Sharma: ‘Itna Marega Na Tujhe’ – Viral Video
Donald Trump Lauds Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s ‘Amazing Story’ Days After Seeking His Resignation
Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Song “Golden” Tops Billboard Hot 100, Outselling Real K-Pop Giants
BIG PUSH: India Gets Four New Semiconductor Units, The Portfolio Goes To 10
Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena Turns 5! Director Sharan Sharma Celebrates, ‘I Look Back…’
Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch
Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You
Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders
Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch
Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch
Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch
Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?