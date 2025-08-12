Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch

A video capturing a tense moment at Delhi’s Constitution Club has gone viral, showing popular actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan pushing away a man who attempted to take a selfie with her. As the man approached, Bachchan was seen physically pushing him back and saying, “Kya kar rahe hai aap? What is this?”







SP MP Jaya Bachchan hits a man just for taking a selfie during Constitution Club elections. She could’ve simply said NO…. but madam chose violence. pic.twitter.com/KsytSySFY5 — Sunny Raj (@SunnyRajBJP) August 12, 2025













The incident, which quickly made rounds on social media, took place in the presence of fellow parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was standing nearby. She glanced around as the event happened, then proceeded into the club.

This public outbreak isn’t Bachchan’s first. Just days before, she gained attention in the Rajya Sabha during a heated debate on “Operation Sindoor.” She rebuked members of the treasury bench for interrupting her speech, declaring, “Either you speak or I will speak. When a woman speaks, I never interrupt. So please mind your tongue.”.

The selfie shove has sparked a wave of online reactions. Many users criticized the senior politician’s reaction as overly curt and “rude,” especially given the public setting at a distinguished venue. Others, however, defended her asserting that public figures deserve personal space and that not all interactions should be why welcomed, regardless of social media pressures.

As the footage continues to spark debate, it reflects the broader tension between celebrity, privacy, and the expectations of public decorum in the digital era.

Also Read: After Removal Orders, Supreme Court Issues Directive To Curb Stray Dog Menace Within Its Premises