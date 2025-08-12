After Removal Orders, Supreme Court Issues Directive To Curb Stray Dog Menace Within Its Premises

The Supreme Court has taken strong measures to address the growing menace of stray dogs in the national capital and within its premises.

On August 12, the Supreme Court administration issued a directive mandating proper disposal of leftover food to prevent incidents of animal bites within the court complex.

Supreme Court Issues Directive To Curb Stray Dog

The circular flagged a significant rise in stray dog sightings, including inside lifts and corridors. It strictly instructed that all leftover food must be placed in covered dustbins, prohibiting any open disposal to avoid attracting stray animals.

The Assistant Registrar (AG) appealed for full cooperation to ensure safety and hygiene.

A day earlier, on August 11, a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan directed the Delhi Government, MCD, and NDMC to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets within eight weeks and shift them to designated shelters.

These shelters must be well-equipped, staffed for sterilisation and immunisation, and fitted with CCTV cameras.

The court ordered that no captured dog should be released back onto the streets.

The process will begin in vulnerable localities most prone to attacks, with authorities allowed to form special forces if necessary.

A helpline is to be operational within a week for dog bite complaints, with a four-hour response time for rounding up reported animals.

The bench warned of strict action, including contempt proceedings, against anyone obstructing the process.