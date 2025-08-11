LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > No Stray Dogs On Roads! Supreme Court’s Verdict On Permanent Shift In Delhi NCR

No Stray Dogs On Roads! Supreme Court’s Verdict On Permanent Shift In Delhi NCR

The Supreme Court ordered all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be moved to shelters within eight weeks, mandating sterilisation, vaccination, a helpline, and strict action against obstruction amid rising dog-bite cases.

Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR Shifted to Shelters (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR Shifted to Shelters (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Kanisha Aggarwal
Published: August 11, 2025 14:26:00 IST

In a path-breaking decision to address the menace of the stray dog population, the Supreme Court today ordered all civic bodies in the national capital as well as the National Capital Region (NCR) to clear the dog menace off the streets in eight weeks, directing them to shift the dogs to shelters permanently. The Court termed the situation as highly grim, with the city of Delhi experiencing a terrorizing 2,000 dog bites daily.

The bench, acting on many petitions on this matter, directed the Government of NCT of Delhi, MCD, NDMC, and municipal authorities in Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad to establish well-staffed, CCTV-equipped shelters with a sufficient capacity to take in at least 5000 dogs. Areas of high risk and vulnerable areas are to be given priority.

Captured dogs under the order will have to undergo sterilisation, vaccination, and will be kept in the shelters permanently, with no permission to release them into the open areas, as it is currently bound under Animal Birth Control (ABC) guidelines.

It also ordered the establishment of a special dog-bite helpline within a span of one week to receive complaints pertaining to dog bites. The police should act on such requests with a time limit of four hours to pick up the offending dog and undertake sterilisation and vaccination, and then keep it at a shelter.

The bench had issued a stern warning to any individuals/organisations aiding the process of hindering capture and shelters.

Surge In Stray Dog Attacks On Public 

This comes in the wake of increased attacks on the public, who are increasingly becoming anxious about stray dogs, and some of the victims are children and older adults who have sustained serious injuries. Although the move has been welcomed by many citizens, others have raised concerns under the animal rights organizations, which have requested that the operation has to be implemented humanely, as the process is to be permanent.

The direction issued by the Supreme Court will have an immense effect on the urban ecosystem of Delhi-NCR, and this will be considered one of the most significant policies to shift the way India treats stray dogs.

Also Read: Parents Alert: How Digital Overload Is Threatening Kids’ Heart Health, New Study Reveals

Tags: new delhiStray Dogs Bannedsupreme court

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
No Stray Dogs On Roads! Supreme Court’s Verdict On Permanent Shift In Delhi NCR

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Stray Dogs On Roads! Supreme Court’s Verdict On Permanent Shift In Delhi NCR

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Stray Dogs On Roads! Supreme Court’s Verdict On Permanent Shift In Delhi NCR
No Stray Dogs On Roads! Supreme Court’s Verdict On Permanent Shift In Delhi NCR
No Stray Dogs On Roads! Supreme Court’s Verdict On Permanent Shift In Delhi NCR
No Stray Dogs On Roads! Supreme Court’s Verdict On Permanent Shift In Delhi NCR

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?