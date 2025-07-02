Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Kate Middleton Reveals Her Cancer Challenges In Her Hospital Visit

Kate Middleton Reveals Her Cancer Challenges In Her Hospital Visit

Kate Middleton resumed her public duties with a heartfelt hospital visit in Essex, where she opened up about the emotional toll of life after cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales, now in remission, emphasized the challenges of recovery and planted a symbolic rose to promote healing.

Kate Middleton On Her Cancer Struggles

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 20:18:53 IST

 Kate Middleton has returned to public life with a visit to a hospital in Essex, where she spoke honestly about how tough her cancer journey has been, even after her treatment ended, according to People.
On July 2, the Princess of Wales visited the well-being garden at Colchester Hospital. During her visit, Kate helped plant “Catherine’s Rose,” a new pink flower named in her honor. The plant is being shared across hospitals and gardens around the U.K. to promote healing and support.
Kate, 43, shared that the period after her treatment has been harder than many might expect. “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterward is really, really difficult,” said Kate, according to People.
Kate’s visit came shortly after she missed attending Royal Ascot with Prince William, something she was reportedly disappointed about, reported People. Sources close to the royal family said she is taking things slowly and balancing her health with her duties.
Her visit to Colchester Hospital is seen as another gentle step back into her public role. Back in January, Kate shared that she is now in remission and focusing on recovery.
Kate shared her health update via an Instagram post, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery,” Middleton wrote alongside a photo of her talking to a chemotherapy patient.
“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support,” she said. 

(Except the headline, nothing has been changed by the NewsX team, inputs taken from ANI.)

