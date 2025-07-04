Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Almost Got Married In Japan In 2020 But Cancelled Due To THIS Reason

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called it quits after ten years and being engaged for six years.

The star couple confirmed the split. But don’t expect some epic, messy breakup saga. According to their reps, they’re all about keeping it civil for their daughter, Daisy. Co-parenting is the name of the game. Sure, sounds nice on paper, right? What else are they gonna say—“We’re at each other’s throats”? Please.

As per reports, this breakup wasn’t some sudden blowout. It’s been more of a slow fade, with both of them easing into the “let’s just be parents” routine.

Daisy’s their number one, and they’re dead set on making it work for her. “Loving and respectful” was actually in the statement, which… good for them, honestly.

Why did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom cancel their Japan Wedding?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in 2020 hit pause on their wedding plans. Apparently, Japan was the dream spot, but with the whole coronavirus mess.

Katy, at the time, confirmed she was pregnant. In a total plot twist, they pushed the ceremony to 2021.

Originally, they were all set for a summer wedding in Japan with, like, 150 guests. Katy was hyped to get married with a baby bump and everything. But the virus outbreaks led to the cancellation of their wedding.

