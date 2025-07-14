LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cryptocurrency ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death cryptocurrency ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death cryptocurrency ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death cryptocurrency ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
cryptocurrency ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death cryptocurrency ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death cryptocurrency ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death cryptocurrency ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Home > Entertainment > Kelley Wolf Alleges Police Brutality After Second Involuntary Psychiatric Hold Amid Divorce from Scott Wolf

Kelley Wolf Alleges Police Brutality After Second Involuntary Psychiatric Hold Amid Divorce from Scott Wolf

Kelley Wolf, estranged wife of actor Scott Wolf, alleges police brutality during her second involuntary psychiatric hold. Following a family court granting Scott temporary custody, Kelley shares her struggle on social media, revealing the emotional and legal turmoil amid their ongoing custody battle

Kelley Wolf (Photo: Pinterest)
Kelley Wolf (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 20:36:40 IST

The private challenges haunting actor Scott Wolf and his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, have recently taken a deeply troubling turn. Kelley, having been subjected to two involuntary psychiatric holds in a short span, has now gone public with serious allegations of police brutality during her second detention.

Kelley Wolf Alleges Police Brutality During Psychiatric Hold

On July 6, Summit County police detained Kelley while she was in a hot tub. She was then admitted to Summit County Behavioral Health. According to Kelley, the ordeal left her with battered—bruises, a broken wrist, and head injuries marking her body.Kelley took it to social media, sharing images of her injuries and denying any mental instability. She expressed profound distress over being separated from their three children Jackson- 16, Miller- 12 and Lucy aged 11 pleading for some support from her followers.

Family Court Grants Scott Wolf Temporary Custody Amid Concerns Over Kelley Wolf

This painful chapter unfolded after a family court decision handed Scott temporary custody of their children, along with a restraining order against Kelley. The court pointed to escalating behaviors on her part, which were considered a threat to the children’s well-being. The couple, married for 21 years, revealed their separation earlier this year, amid a series of harrowing incidents, including a reported assault and welfare checks at their Utah home.

Kelley Wolf’s Social Media Posts Reveal Emotional Turmoil and Defiance

Kelley’s social media presence swings between vulnerability and defiance. In one candid video, she appears calm, sipping wine and smoking cigarettes, speaking about a desire to “begin again.” Yet elsewhere, she levels accusations of abuse against Scott and claims she has been abandoned by her family. Despite the public nature of their conflict, both sides have urged respect and privacy for their children.

Her initial psychiatric hold followed concerns from family and law enforcement, culminating in a distressing moment when Kelley was handcuffed. She described that episode as “shameful,” alleging mistreatment from both her estranged husband and the authorities. Officials insist that her detentions were necessary precautionary measures arising from welfare concerns.

The police brutality claims remain unaddressed by law enforcement, with investigations likely underway. As this complex family drama continues to unfold, it reminds us that behind celebrity headlines lie deeply personal struggles, often hidden from public view.

Also Read: South Korean Actor Kang Seo-Ha Dies At 31, Funeral Scheduled For July 16

Tags: kelley wolfpolice brutalitypsychiatric holdScott Wolf

More News

Kelley Wolf Alleges Police Brutality After Second Involuntary Psychiatric Hold Amid Divorce from Scott Wolf
Nagaland Lottery Result Today, 14-07-2025: DEAR DWARKA, BLITZEN, And FINCH Prizes Await Winners
Astronauts Who Spent Shortest Time In Space: Find Shubhanshu Shukla, Rakesh Sharma, and Kalpana Chawla’s Days
Congress OBC Council To Hold 1st Meeting In Bengaluru To Discuss How To Bring Back Community Votes, Develop Leadership
Why is Dubai Becoming a Sought-After Destination for Indians? – From Golden Visas to Familiar Faces, the Pull is Real
DGCA Orders Airlines To Inspect Fuel Switch Locking On All Boeing Planes
Bitcoin Surges To All-Time High Of $121,344 As Institutional Demand And ETF Inflows Drive Rally
Lord’s Test Drama: Harry Brook’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ Sledge To Nitish Kumar Reddy References SRH Connection
Gokarna Police Rescues A Russian Woman And Her Two Minor Daughters From A Secluded Cave
From Monsoon Session, MPs Can Sign Their Attendance From New MMD System From Assigned Seats In LS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?