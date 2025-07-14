Kelley Wolf Alleges Police Brutality After Second Involuntary Psychiatric Hold Amid Divorce from Scott Wolf

The private challenges haunting actor Scott Wolf and his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, have recently taken a deeply troubling turn. Kelley, having been subjected to two involuntary psychiatric holds in a short span, has now gone public with serious allegations of police brutality during her second detention.

Kelley Wolf Alleges Police Brutality During Psychiatric Hold

On July 6, Summit County police detained Kelley while she was in a hot tub. She was then admitted to Summit County Behavioral Health. According to Kelley, the ordeal left her with battered—bruises, a broken wrist, and head injuries marking her body.Kelley took it to social media, sharing images of her injuries and denying any mental instability. She expressed profound distress over being separated from their three children Jackson- 16, Miller- 12 and Lucy aged 11 pleading for some support from her followers.

Family Court Grants Scott Wolf Temporary Custody Amid Concerns Over Kelley Wolf

This painful chapter unfolded after a family court decision handed Scott temporary custody of their children, along with a restraining order against Kelley. The court pointed to escalating behaviors on her part, which were considered a threat to the children’s well-being. The couple, married for 21 years, revealed their separation earlier this year, amid a series of harrowing incidents, including a reported assault and welfare checks at their Utah home.

Kelley Wolf’s Social Media Posts Reveal Emotional Turmoil and Defiance

Kelley’s social media presence swings between vulnerability and defiance. In one candid video, she appears calm, sipping wine and smoking cigarettes, speaking about a desire to “begin again.” Yet elsewhere, she levels accusations of abuse against Scott and claims she has been abandoned by her family. Despite the public nature of their conflict, both sides have urged respect and privacy for their children.

Her initial psychiatric hold followed concerns from family and law enforcement, culminating in a distressing moment when Kelley was handcuffed. She described that episode as “shameful,” alleging mistreatment from both her estranged husband and the authorities. Officials insist that her detentions were necessary precautionary measures arising from welfare concerns.

The police brutality claims remain unaddressed by law enforcement, with investigations likely underway. As this complex family drama continues to unfold, it reminds us that behind celebrity headlines lie deeply personal struggles, often hidden from public view.

