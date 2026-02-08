Kennedy Trailer X Reactions: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone Enter Anurag Kashyap’s Dark World; ‘Apni Marzi Ka Maalik’ Redefines The Weapon

The highly anticipated first footage of Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir film Kennedy has been released, which creates a tremendous excitement surge across X, which used to be known as Twitter.

The film, which made its debut at international festivals including Cannes, will begin its digital release on ZEE5 on February 20th. The trailer shows Uday Shetty’s violent existence as an insomniac former police officer who people think is dead but works as a dangerous assassin.

The visual experience takes viewers through a rainy Mumbai streetscape, which presents a world where people cannot afford to be ethical and their only option is to use violence.

Rahul Bhat’s Gritty Transformation

The digital space is filled with enthusiastic reviews about Rahul Bhat’s frightening performance of the main character. Social media users have shown that Bhat has fully transformed into his character of the sleepless assassin who displays both physical strength and emotional emptiness.

On X, fans are highlighting his “cold, vacant stare” and the visceral intensity he brings to Kashyap’s signature long-take action sequences. The public now views Bhat’s Kennedy character as a realistic, terrifying “killing machine” who shows the internal decline of a corrupt system, which makes him different from traditional Bollywood heroes.

Sunny Leone’s Compelling Presence

The trailer for the movie features Sunny Leone, whose appearance has generated widespread discussion because viewers were taken aback by her screen presence that combines “mysterious” with “controlled” performance.

Leone portrays the role of Charlie, which requires her to depart from her past glamorous roles to portray a character who exists in the director’s “darkest world yet” through multiple complex aspects.

Her chemistry with Bhat, combined with her laugh, which people found both attractive and frightening, creates a special psychological aspect to the story, according to responses on X.

The audience believes that Kashyap has successfully demonstrated a previously unknown aspect of Leone’s acting abilities that he discovered through his work with her.

