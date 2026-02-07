LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Akshay Kumar–Tabu's Bhooth Bangla Release Date Changed Again: What Forced Makers To Take This Shocking Call?

Akshay Kumar–Tabu’s Bhooth Bangla Release Date Changed Again: What Forced Makers To Take This Shocking Call?

Akshay Kumar–Tabu’s Bhooth Bangla has been preponed from May 15 to April 10, 2026. Makers advanced the release to avoid a box office clash with Balaji’s Vvan and secure better screens ahead of heavy summer and Eid competition.

Bhooth Bangla Release Preponed to April 10 to Avoid Box Office Clash
Bhooth Bangla Release Preponed to April 10 to Avoid Box Office Clash

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 7, 2026 22:46:34 IST

Akshay Kumar–Tabu’s Bhooth Bangla Release Date Changed Again: What Forced Makers To Take This Shocking Call?

The Bhooth Bangla filmmakers have presented their updated schedule for movie screenings at theaters that currently fill the movie theater space. The Akshay Kumar and Tabu movie, which was originally planned to release on May 15, 2026, now has a new date of April 10, 2026.

The Khiladi announced this strategic change through a unique motion poster The fans now discuss which summer period they should begin their project work.

The decision to advance the release date of a major film project stands as an exceptional case because the film industry frequently experiences production delays that create this situation.

The filmmakers decided to schedule their movie release earlier because they needed to address the crowded 2026 box office competition, which would affect their ability to make money from the film.

Avoidance Strategy

The primary catalyst for this rescheduling is the avoidance of a high-stakes internal clash. Both Bhooth Bangla and the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Vvan are backed by Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and share the same horror-thriller DNA.

The distribution of two major films belonging to the same genre on May 15 would lead to audience competition, which would result in decreased screen availability for both films.

The production house has advanced the release date to April 10, which will provide Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy film with sufficient time to run at theaters without causing box office conflicts.

Competitive Landscape

The solution to the Vvan conflict creates new problems for the film because it now competes against Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s dacoit film.

The production team expects that the Akshay-Priyadarshan partnership will help them dominate Northern markets while they prepare for the April 17 Eid release of Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan.

The film releases in this pre-Eid time because it wants to attract summer audiences before major holiday crowds arrive.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 10:46 PM IST
Bike Lovers, Take Note! Harley-Davidson To Get Cheaper In India After Zero-Duty Nod In India-US Trade Deal; Here’s Why

Akshay Kumar–Tabu’s Bhooth Bangla Release Date Changed Again: What Forced Makers To Take This Shocking Call?

