Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise

Sharwanand returns to his forte with the digital release of Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which shows his ability to perform his main strength. The film follows Gautham, a successful architect whose life takes a chaotic turn just as he prepares to marry his girlfriend, Nithya.

The Kerala romance starts with beautiful scenes but turns into a legal disaster when Gautham discovers his actual marriage to his college girlfriend Dia.

The film directed by Ram Abbaraju presents its comedic story through bigamy law violations and broken hearts, which makes it suitable for family viewing during weekend time.

Sharwanand’s Performance

The entire film’s energetic tempo becomes completely controlled by Sharwanand through his performance, which demonstrates why he remains a key actor in urban romantic comedies.

Gautham creates a character who lacks conventional heroic qualities, instead showing himself as a man who must navigate through his earlier errors. The audience remains engaged with the story because he can shift between his deadpan comedic style and his authentic expressions of anger.

This performance showcases his intrinsic talent for comedic timing through his interactions with the strange behavior of his fellow performers. The actor maintains control of the film while making sure audiences can understand the main conflict, which stems from an unrealistic situation involving an ongoing court marriage.

Humorous Screenplay

The movie achieves its greatest impact through its comedic script, which depends on situational humor rather than physical comedy. Director Ram Abbaraju uses his skilled cast, which includes Vennela Kishore and Satya, to create funny moments that complete the story.

The second act of the film shows writing problems because it fails to maintain proper pacing, and its musical score lacks quality. The film achieves success because it maintains a lighthearted tone while depicting the characters’ urgent mission to locate Dia and the mounting pressure that results from the registrar’s approaching deadline.

The production delivers a dynamic experience through its clear visual style, which emphasizes audience enjoyment instead of intricate narrative development.

