LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp indira gandhi Epstein files Elvish Jiya engagement EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion mea bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise

Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise

Sharwanand returns to rom-com territory with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, playing an architect trapped in a bigamy mess before his wedding. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film thrives on situational humor, strong performances, and a lighthearted tone, making it a fun family weekend watch.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand Shines in a Breezy Rom-Com of Chaos and Comedy
Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand Shines in a Breezy Rom-Com of Chaos and Comedy

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 5, 2026 22:51:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise

Sharwanand returns to his forte with the digital release of Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which shows his ability to perform his main strength. The film follows Gautham, a successful architect whose life takes a chaotic turn just as he prepares to marry his girlfriend, Nithya.

The Kerala romance starts with beautiful scenes but turns into a legal disaster when Gautham discovers his actual marriage to his college girlfriend Dia.

The film directed by Ram Abbaraju presents its comedic story through bigamy law violations and broken hearts, which makes it suitable for family viewing during weekend time.

You Might Be Interested In

Sharwanand’s Performance

The entire film’s energetic tempo becomes completely controlled by Sharwanand through his performance, which demonstrates why he remains a key actor in urban romantic comedies.

Gautham creates a character who lacks conventional heroic qualities, instead showing himself as a man who must navigate through his earlier errors. The audience remains engaged with the story because he can shift between his deadpan comedic style and his authentic expressions of anger.

This performance showcases his intrinsic talent for comedic timing through his interactions with the strange behavior of his fellow performers. The actor maintains control of the film while making sure audiences can understand the main conflict, which stems from an unrealistic situation involving an ongoing court marriage.

Humorous Screenplay

The movie achieves its greatest impact through its comedic script, which depends on situational humor rather than physical comedy. Director Ram Abbaraju uses his skilled cast, which includes Vennela Kishore and Satya, to create funny moments that complete the story.

The second act of the film shows writing problems because it fails to maintain proper pacing, and its musical score lacks quality. The film achieves success because it maintains a lighthearted tone while depicting the characters’ urgent mission to locate Dia and the mounting pressure that results from the registrar’s approaching deadline.

The production delivers a dynamic experience through its clear visual style, which emphasizes audience enjoyment instead of intricate narrative development.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Lands In Legal Trouble, Plea Alleges Brahmins’ Defamation

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 10:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Nari Nari Naduma MurariSharwanand

RELATED News

Parasakthi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela’s Tamil Political Action Drama? Check Premiere Date Here

Disha Patani’s Mystery Man Talwiinder Finally Responds To Dating Rumours After Their Viral Hand-Holding Video, Says, ‘I’m Falling In Love’

Arohi Mim MMS Leak Scandal: Where Is Bangladeshi Influencer After Her 3-Minute 24-Second’ Alleged Clip Got Leaked? Amid Deepfake Claims, Here’s How To Spot Fake Links

Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Engaged? Mystery Ring Photo Fuels Speculation About Their Love Life; His Post Says, ‘I Found My…’

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

LATEST NEWS

Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Asks Pakistan to Rethink India Match Boycott

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC | Another ‘Jem’ of an Innings: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Fiery Fifty Earns Social Media Praise

‘Nehru Saw 35 Crore People As A Problem, Indira 57 Crore’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress In Rajya Sabha, Says ‘This Is The Difference Between Us’

From STDs To ‘Very Low’ Testosterone And Egg-Shaped Micrope**s, Notorious Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Medical Records Expose His Sexual Health Struggles

T20 World Cup 2026: “Indian Mentality” Makes India Favourites For Title, Says Suryakumar Yadav

Bengaluru To Face 24-Hour Water Cut And 7-Hour Power Outage This Week: Check Dates, Timings, Full List Of Affected Areas

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding: Actor Nandish Sandhu Spills Beans on The Breakup

‘Congress Left Things In Damaged State’: PM Modi Praises EU And US Trade Deals During Rajya Sabha Speech, Calls India ‘Future-Ready’

Delhi High Court Orders Actor Rajpal Yadav To Surrender After Rejecting Final Plea In Cheque Bounce Cases

Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise
Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise
Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise
Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Review: Sharwanand’s Love Triangle Sparks Laughter, But Hides A Surprise

QUICK LINKS