Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Clash In Documentary As Rapper Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder

The new documentary is making headlines with its candid look at the fraught relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The documentary is said to include a number of raw and emotional scenes, containing intense debates and arguments, as well as a behind the scenes look at the obstacles the high-profile pair have had to overcome.

Kardashian makes herself look emotionally open in the trailer, saying to West, “.your personality was not like this a few years ago, .”. She does the same in another scene when she says, we can discuss later to which West retorts: it ain t no but?

Another depth the documentary pours on top of the already intricate complexity is the current struggle KanYe undertakes with bipolar disorder, which gives the audience insight into the personal struggles he has experienced during their time together. The honest and unmonitored coverage poses to shed some light into the nature of their relationship and the relationship between his disorder and their relationship.

Marital Discord & Mental Health Advocacy

The documentary does not hesitate to display the marital conflict that allegedly faced Kim and Kanye. According to sources familiar with the production, various tense exchanges are portrayed in a number of scenes in which there are different sights on many aspects of their lives such as career choices and upbringing of their children. At the same time, there is a possibility that by means of the movie, Kanye has a chance to give expression to his experiences of the bipolar struggle in a very candid way.

The documentary should also help to spread awareness and bring an understanding to this mental condition and the significant impacts it has on the patients and their families through stories he himself tells, and, possibly, those told by the family and medical professionals.

Public Scrutiny & Personal Turmoil

Since they have a high profile display in the populace, the connection between Kardashian and Ye has continued to face a lot of critical attention. The film in question is inevitably going to address the issue of fame and stress that might have also contributed to making their lives as a couple more difficult. Moreover, since the film highlights the personal story of Kanye living with bipolar disorder, the film makes a potentially valuable addition to taking the stigma out of the discussion of bipolar disorders.

It enables a viewer to see the truth about dealing with such a condition in the bracket of a high profile marriage and consequent effects to everyone concerned. Raw and unedited content of the documentary also implies that both sides were keen on giving a more real story of their journey, even through the challenges.

