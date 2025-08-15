Kid Cudi Reveals Shocking Rift With Kanye West: I Don’t Know That Side Of Him

Rapper Kid Cudi recently spilled the beans on his demise with close friend and mentor, Kanye West, in a recent interview. The two work together which has a record of success on acclaimed work such as Kids See Ghosts and have slowly fallen out publicly past the previous year. Cudi stated that he was sorrowful about the split and said that he did not know that version of him. He described how their friendship that he believed was a brotherhood has been irreparably destroyed by West public attacks and actions.

The interview could be insightful about how personally devastating the conflict has been on Cudi who has expressed the confrontations with mental ill-health he has experienced. The openness of the rapper emphasizes the poignancy of the lost connection and how it is hard to see someone that you love transform into something that you do not agree with. The words spoken by Cudi are relatable to a great deal of people who have gone through the anguish of losing a friendship, in that dramatic a manner and on such a public stage.

Enduring Creative Partnership

The professional relations between Kid Cudi and Kanye West go back to 2008 when Cudi officially joined the G.O.O.D. Music recording label owned by West. They had one of the more influential pieces of music in the 21st century as a result of their cooperation. The major key to both individuals finding equal measure when collaborating was their ability to respect the artistic vision of the other. The particular style of melodies that Cudi used and his introspective lyrics were oftentimes a useful contrast to the more grand and experimental production of West.

They released a collaborative album, Kids See Ghosts in 2018 which was a critical and commercial success being praised by its raw vulnerability and its experimental sounds. This album was highly relevant because it touched on the subjects of mental health and redemption and both artists used the music to work through their own turmoil. The success of the album showed the intense creative collaboration, and a friendship that overrode the world of business, hence their recent alienation is all the more tragic.

Public Fallout

Their friendship crumbled before the eyes of the whole world in 2022 Kanye West went on a social media rant against Kid Cudi because he was friends with Pete Davidson, who just so happened to be dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The posts made by West intensified the conflict and Cudi opted out to create some distance. This justified beef was when West announced that Cudi would not be featured in his album Donda 2, a feat, which Cudi has also responded to publicly stating that he felt hurt and disappointed.

This public exchange did not just cast light on their personal fall-out but pointed out the complexity of celebrity friendships in their emotional lives. The reflections of Cudi on the issue show that the individual act of betrayal superseded all professional insults. He has followed by saying that he has been preoccupied with his own work and the future, yet the result of the lost friendship is still visible.

