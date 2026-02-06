LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Kapil Sharma’s Hilarious Comedy Film

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma, hits OTT on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026. After a successful theatrical run, the comedy sequel delivers chaotic, family-friendly humor as Mohan Sharma navigates unexpected marriages, cultural mix-ups, and hilarious twists.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 6, 2026 03:57:03 IST

The highly awaited comedy sequel Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will begin its digital release after completing its theatrical run which started on December 12, 2025.

The film features Kapil Sharma as the lead comedian, who performs alongside Manjot Singh Hira, Warina, and Ayesha Khan to continue the disorderly tradition that began with the 2015 original.

The digital release will attract families who want to watch a comedic film because the theatrical run achieved moderate success despite facing strong competition. The film will begin its small-screen debut on February 6, 2026, which will allow viewers to enjoy Kapil’s distinctive comedic style from their home televisions throughout the nation.

Digital Streaming and OTT Release

The newly merged platform JioHotstar has obtained the official rights to release this comedy riot through its OTT platform. The full movie is available for streaming in high definition starting today, February 6, 2026, to fans who missed the theatrical release and those who want to watch it again.

The digital release happens after about eight weeks of theatrical distribution, which serves as an industry standard to help films achieve their maximum viewership potential in both national and international markets.

The film reaches a wide audience because JioHotstar serves as the exclusive streaming partner, which provides access to Kapil Sharma’s large online following, who seek family-oriented films.

Narrative Chaos and Storyline Twist

The film presents its main story through the life of Mohan Sharma, which serves as the main attraction. Mohan’s attempt to live a straightforward existence with Saniya, his true love, leads him into a chaotic situation because of unexpected responsibilities.

Through a series of bizarre cultural misunderstandings and accidental religious conversions, he finds himself legally wedded to three additional women: Meera, Ruhi, and Jenny.

The plot reaches a higher level of tension because of ongoing police investigations, which reveal a final surprising truth about his fifth marriage to Ginni Chatrath, who makes a brief appearance. The sequel presents its main attraction through a combination of slapstick comedy and situational paradoxes, which create humorous situations.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 3:57 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: kapil sharma, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

‘Nehru Saw 35 Crore People As A Problem, Indira 57 Crore’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Congress In Rajya Sabha, Says ‘This Is The Difference Between Us’

