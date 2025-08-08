Know About Reba McEntire! Country Music Queen Mourns Stepson Brandon Blackstock’s Tragic Death

Brandon Blackstock, the country-great Reba McEntire’s former stepson, passed away on August 7, 2025 at 48 after having undergone a three-year battle against cancer. Reba was into Blackstock deeply, amidst various highs and lows, including her divorce from his father, Narvel Blackstock. Let’s know more about this mother-son relationship.

Forever a Step-Mother’s Love

When she tied the knot with Narvel Blackstock, a famous music manager, Reba became the stepmother of Brandon Blackstock in 1989. During their 26 years of union, Reba did not only consider the children of Narvel’s son Brandon, Shawna, and Chassidy-as her own. Later on, she ] gave birth to Shelby Blackstock with Narvel.

Reba’s divorce did not mar her relationship with Brandon, who, she maintained in a 2021 interview, “has been my son forever, it seems. Though he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my blood.” A bond that began when Reba and Brandon were seen with the family in many public appearances, including in March 2024, at the Houston Rodeo, unbreakable and thriving through many splits within the family.

Standing Strong During Difficult Times Together

Brandon’s marriage to Kelly Clarkson from 2013 to 2022 added context to the intricacies of the relationship, making Reba the mother-in-law. A very close friend of Clarkson’s, Reba tried hard to stay neutral during their highly-publicised divorce, giving support to both. “I love them both”-she told, emphasising her hope for both to be happy.

As Clarkson put her Las Vegas residency on hold to support Blackstock, Reba became an anchor in his life while he battled cancer, taking care of his two children, River and Remington, during his last days. Even in the most turbulent of times for Reba and her son, her steadfastness as a dependable family member stood out.

Legacy of Love and Loss

With Brandon’s passing, a gap has been left in Reba’s life since he was regarded as family. His work in managing talents, including Blake Shelton, reflected the legacy of his father’s Starstruck Entertainment.

These are Reba’s greatest attributes-forgive and forget, but be a family member and hold those ties-really which made her a grand lady in the hearts of millions, inside and outside of country music.

Also Read: Brandon Blackstock Passes Away At 48, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Loses Cancer Battle