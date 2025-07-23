LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > Entertainment > Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!

Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!

Lady Gaga took a dramatic tumble during her 'Vanish Into You' at the Las Vegas Mayhem Ball, mirrored by a clumsy camera crew slip. But she recovered quickly, saving herself from a greater cost. Was the fall staged for her intimate spectacle? Her tour has sparked more buzz among fans!

Lady Gaga tripped at Las Vegas concert
Lady Gaga tripped at Las Vegas concert

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 23, 2025 22:03:00 IST

Lady Gaga recently tripped and fell while performing ‘Vanish Into You’ from her album Mayhem during a Mayhem Ball performance in Las Vegas, reported People .A member of her camera crew who was recording the performance also appeared to stumble in a fan-shared video on X.

However, she quickly recovered and continued the performance. In another video shared from the Vegas shows, the singer goes barefaced for her performance of ‘How Bad Do U Want Me’. The encore starts with the singer backstage, wiping her makeup-free face with a towel. During the song, she also switched from her elaborate outfits and wigs to a more subtle look, wearing a black bodysuit, leather trench coat, baseball cap, and sunglasses. She took the stage for her final bow while embracing her natural beauty, reported People.



“There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with the MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create,” she said in a statement.

On Instagram, Gaga opened up to her fans about hitting the road again and admitted that another tour was not in her future. “I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” she admitted, referencing Mayhem, which she released on March 7, reported People

Gaga performed in Las Vegas on July 16, 18 and 19. The other tour dates are scheduled across North America and Europe, with stops in New York City, Chicago, London and Milan. She will conclude the tour with performances in Tokyo on January 25, 26, 29 and 30.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Family Feud? Timothée Chalamet’s Sister Throws Subtle Shade At Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Brand Again

Tags: hollywoodlady gagamayhem ball

RELATED News

Ravi Kishan Replaces Sanjay Dutt In ‘Son of Sardaar 2,’ Actor Spills Shocking Tea
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great Tax-Free In National Capital
Family Feud? Timothée Chalamet’s Sister Throws Subtle Shade At Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Brand Again
Lindsay Lohan Dubs Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Like Another Mother’ At Freakier Friday Premiere
Saiyaara’s Title Track Soars To No. 1: Bollywood Track Tops Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart, Making History!

More News

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Turns 70, Mohan Bhagwat Terms BMS Journey As Movement Of Values And Vision
Why A2 Ghee Is The Healthiest Fat You Can Eat? Everything You Should Know About This Emerging Modern Day Super Food
India Hits 20% Ethanol Blending: What It Means For Billions In Savings And CO2 Reduction?
Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding? Over 90 Ukrainians Stuck At Georgia Border
Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp
Maldives: PM Modi’s Visit Marks Diplomatic Reset Not Just Symbolism, Says Ex Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!
Indian Man Brutally Attacked in Dublin’s Tallaght; Embassy Condemns Racist Assault, Offers Full Support
Actress Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down on Camera: ‘I am not well… please help me’
RBI Sees Resilience In India’s Economy: What’s Driving Strong Growth In Agriculture And Services?
Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!
Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!
Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!
Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?