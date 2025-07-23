Family Feud? Timothée Chalamet’s Sister Throws Subtle Shade At Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Brand Again

Looks like there’s still some subtle drama brewing between Timothée Chalamet’s sister and Kylie Jenner. Pauline Chalamet, 33, seems to have thrown another little shade at her brother’s girlfriend.

This week, she took to Instagram to gush about her “new favourite blush” — and no, it wasn’t from Kylie Cosmetics. Instead, she shared a snap of herself holding a blush from Ilia Beauty, tagging the competing brand and making her preference crystal clear.

Did Timothée Chalamet’s Sister Take A Dig At Kylie Jenner?

This isn’t the first time fans have picked up on Pauline’s frosty vibes toward Kylie. Earlier this summer, Kylie Cosmetics launched its Hybrid Blush collection — a “cream + powder in one” formula, promoted all over social media. But Pauline’s latest post feels like a quiet but deliberate choice to highlight a rival product.

Sources close to the Chalamets have whispered about some tension behind the scenes. Apparently, a few of Timothée’s family members and friends aren’t exactly on board with his relationship with Kylie, a mom of two. Pauline, in particular, reportedly feels the pair live in completely different worlds and has even questioned Kylie’s motives — suggesting she might be more into the publicity than the romance.

For now, though, Kylie and Timothée seem unfazed by the chatter. The couple is still very much together, even as some in his inner circle remain sceptical.

Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Relationship

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has taken a pretty straightforward path since it first caught the public eye in early 2023. People started speculating when the two were seen together at Paris Fashion Week that January.

By September, they stopped hiding. The couple was seen being affectionate at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in LA, and again at the US Open, making it clear they were more than just friends.

Things picked up even more in November 2023 when Kylie showed up at Timothée’s SNL afterparty. It was obvious by then that their connection had grown stronger. By the end of the year, sources close to them confirmed they were officially dating.

Kylie made her support for Timothée clear at the Golden Globes in January 2024, where they didn’t mind being seen together in public, even sharing a kiss.

Over the next few months, they were seen out on double dates, catching movies, and taking a vacation together for Kylie’s birthday in August.

Their first red carpet appearance as a couple came in May 2025 at the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, showing everyone they were serious. And in July 2025, Kylie quietly followed Timothée on Instagram—a small move, but a significant one after more than two years together.