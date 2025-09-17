‘Leave The Show’: Angry Mohanlal Moment That Shook Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Over Homophobia
'Leave The Show': Angry Mohanlal Moment That Shook Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Over Homophobia

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 host Mohanlal confronted contestant Lakshmi over her homophobic remarks against same-sex couple Adhila and Noora, telling her to “leave the show” if she couldn’t respect them, earning praise from viewers and former contestants.

Host shuts down homophobia on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 17, 2025 11:20:03 IST

The newest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 featured host Mohanlal firmly standing against homophobia on the popular reality series. The star confronted contestant Lakshmi for insulting fellow contestants Adhila and Noora, a lesbian couple, garnering global acclaim from audiences and past contestants alike.

In the latest episode, Lakshmi said that Adhila and Noora would not be invited to other families’ homes and questioned whether they were married or should be in the show. Firmly answering, Mohanlal asked, “Who are the people who are not to be invited into homes?”

When Lakshmi doubled her words, Mohanlal shot back, stating, “I will invite them to my house. You have to be mindful with such statements when you are here. What authority do you have to decide who is welcome in houses? If you cannot tolerate them, exit the house, leave the show.

Mohanlal’s strong intervention has created a buzz on social media, with people hailing the actor for taking a stand in promoting inclusivity and respect. Contestants who have appeared on the show in the past have also praised him for confronting the issue head-on, praising the need to speak out against discriminatory acts.

Adding more interest to the season, Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 finalist Riyas Salim has entered the house. His entry is likely to fuel discussions and dynamics in the house, including continued arguments over acceptance and homophobia.

As Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 progresses, Mohanlal’s stand is a reminder of the onus that reality TV has in framing conversations around social issues, instilling empathy, and combatting prejudice.

Malayalam Bigg Boss has always tried to bring in lot of diverse elements to the show. The inclusiveness of LGBTQ representation is one among the bold decisions of the management. 

Watch here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch

Tags: Bigg Boss Malayalam 7Homophobiamohanlal

