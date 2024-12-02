Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

Former producer Suge Knight speculated that Diddy’s situation might escalate due to concerns about undisclosed evidence, hinting at tapes that could involve influential individuals. Knight suggested that some may take drastic measures to protect their reputations.

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, once a symbol of status and influence in the entertainment world, is now facing widespread disassociation following his September 2024 arrest on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

His iconic parties, once a hallmark of celebrity culture, have become a point of contention for those who once attended them.

NBA star LeBron James had previously spoken highly of Diddy’s legendary parties, with resurfaced clips highlighting his admiration. However, James has remained silent about the allegations against Diddy, despite public calls for him to address the situation.

Criticism Over Lebron James’ Silence

Former NBA player Kwame Brown and political commentator Candace Owens have criticized James for avoiding the topic. Brown accused James of “ducking smoke,” suggesting he is intentionally evading questions about Diddy’s case.

Owens echoed these sentiments, stating, “I’m not okay with [LeBron’s] silence.” James’ activism in social justice movements like Black Lives Matter has heightened expectations for him to speak out on such issues, further fueling the criticism.

LeBron James is not alone in maintaining silence. Many celebrities who were once linked to Diddy have refrained from commenting. Rapper Ray J, in a recent TMZ documentary, claimed some are even attempting to pay victims to prevent their names from being implicated.

Concerns Over Potential Fallout

Former producer Suge Knight speculated that Diddy’s situation might escalate due to concerns about undisclosed evidence, hinting at tapes that could involve influential individuals. Knight suggested that some may take drastic measures to protect their reputations.

The allegations against Diddy mark a stark contrast to his once-glorified persona. While his name was once synonymous with success and influence, the current situation has prompted many former associates to distance themselves, highlighting the fragility of celebrity alliances in the face of controversy.

ALSO READ: ‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood news Latest world news lebron james sean p diddy Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Hunter Biden Was On Crack Every 20 Minutes, Splurged $1Million On Hookers, Reveal SHOCKING Court Documents

Hunter Biden Was On Crack Every 20 Minutes, Splurged $1Million On Hookers, Reveal SHOCKING Court...

Mumbai Set To Experience Best Of French Apples With Sustainable Varieties

Mumbai Set To Experience Best Of French Apples With Sustainable Varieties

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone Was Scared Of Me

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone...

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

Entertainment

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone Was Scared Of Me

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox