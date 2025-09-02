LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Legendary ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Graham Greene Passes Away At 73, Leaving Iconic Legacy

Legendary ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Graham Greene Passes Away At 73, Leaving Iconic Legacy

Graham Greene, Oscar-nominated actor and trailblazer for Indigenous performers, has passed away at 73. Known for ‘Dances with Wolves,’ ‘The Green Mile,’ and TV hits, Greene’s versatile legacy leaves a lasting mark on film and television

Graham Greene, celebrated actor and Indigenous pioneer, dies at 73 (Pc: X via @legendaarykay)
Graham Greene, celebrated actor and Indigenous pioneer, dies at 73 (Pc: X via @legendaarykay)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 2, 2025 10:04:00 IST

Cinema is also grieving the death of the star and Oscar-nominated Canadian actor, Graham Greene, who died the 1st of September 2025, aged 73.  Greene died in one of the Toronto hospitals after many years of sickness. His agent Michael Greene said he was a great man of morals, ethics and character who would be eternally missed.

Greene was an actor of Oneida descent and the first to portray a true and worthy appearance of an Indigenous actor in Hollywood. Over four decades his career made a permanent mark upon the big and small screens, with his memorable act, and silent, strong manner. His death comes as a great loss to the world film and television fraternity.

A Legacy of Landmark Roles

Graham Greene had a sequence of strong and notable roles in his career. The best known of his roles was his nomination at the Academy Award supporting actors as the sage medicine man, Kicking Bird, in the 1990 epic, Dances with Wolves, directed by Kevin Costner. The role led him to international fame and established his reputation as a great talent. Other than this landmark film, Greene has always performed very well in a wide variety of projects. 

He made audiences jump as the sympathetic death row inmate Arlen Bitterbuck in The Green Mile and as the street detective Joe Lambert in Die Hard with a Vengeance. His ability and versatility were confirmed by his new exposure to high-rated television programs such as The Last of Us on HBO and Reservation Dogs by Taika Waititi. Another great contribution to Greene being a very unique and popular star in the industry was his ability to create very complex characters which were real and human.

Honors and Accolades

During his prestigious career, Greene was awarded many awards that awarded his work in art. Along with his Oscar nomination, he received many other great prizes, such as Grammy, Gemini, and Canadian Screen awards. A little short of a year prior to his death, in June 2025, he received the Governor General Performing Arts Award, Lifetime Artistic Achievement, the highest performing arts award in Canada.

He is also a Member of the Order of Canada (appointed in 2015). These awards are simply used to demonstrate how gifted he was, and the roles he has played in the entertainment industry particularly as an Indigenous representative on screen. He will be remembered not just due to the impressive performances that he has delivered, but also due to the fact that he has opened the way to a new generation of Indigenous actors.

Also Read: Who Was S.S David? Filmmaker, Who Directed Jaihind, Passes Away At 55

Tags: Dances with Wolves actorGraham GreeneGraham Greene death

RELATED News

Gold Smuggling Case: Penalty Of Rs 102 Crore Imposed On The Kannada Actress Ranya Rao By DRI
Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters
Anupam Kher Faces Trolls Over Lalbaugcha Raja Visit, Netizens Question His No VIP Arrangement Claim
Meet the Artist Who Creates Art You Can’t See Or Touch, Yet Sells It For Millions
Who Is Amit Mittal? Meet The Influential Father Behind Bigg Boss 19 Star Tanya Mittal

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Legendary ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Graham Greene Passes Away At 73, Leaving Iconic Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Legendary ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Graham Greene Passes Away At 73, Leaving Iconic Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Legendary ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Graham Greene Passes Away At 73, Leaving Iconic Legacy
Legendary ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Graham Greene Passes Away At 73, Leaving Iconic Legacy
Legendary ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Graham Greene Passes Away At 73, Leaving Iconic Legacy
Legendary ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Graham Greene Passes Away At 73, Leaving Iconic Legacy

QUICK LINKS