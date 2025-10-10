LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Varinder Ghuman news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Varinder Ghuman news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Varinder Ghuman news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Varinder Ghuman news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Varinder Ghuman news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Varinder Ghuman news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Varinder Ghuman news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Varinder Ghuman news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie

London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie

London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 10, 2025 00:11:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian LONDON (Reuters) -Daniel Craig's third outing as the charismatic detective Benoit Blanc in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" opened the London Film Festival on Wednesday, kicking off 12 days of red carpets, screenings and talks with the likes of Oscar winners Daniel Day-Lewis and Chloe Zhao. Craig led co-stars including Glenn Close, Josh Brolin and Mila Kunis on the red carpet for the latest "Knives Out" whodunit, which has a more gothic and darker tone than 2019's "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" released in 2022. "They're all different from each other, which is what I think we set out to do … we wanted them all to be standalone so that each one had a different flavour," Craig told Reuters of the three films. Asked what it was like to take on the role once again, he added: “I wouldn't do it unless I had fun doing it." In the murder mystery, which also stars Josh O'Connor, Jeremy Renner, Daryl McCormack and Cailee Spaeny, Brolin's small-town priest Monsignor Wicks is killed, with suspicion turning to one of his parishioners. Writer-director Rian Johnson, also behind the earlier "Knives Out" movies, said he and Craig started talking about ideas for "Wake Up Dead Man" right after screening "Glass Onion" at the London Film Festival. “The idea of doing something a little more grounded seemed like it could be a good challenge … hopefully it's still funny, hopefully it's still entertaining and a really fun ride for audiences," he said. Some 247 titles will feature during the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival, with famous names including George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Paul Mescal expected in town to promote their respective movies "Jay Kelly," "After the Hunt" and "Hamnet." Also on the line-up are Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Emma Stone's latest collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, "Bugonia", as well as "Anemone" for which Day-Lewis came out of retirement for his son's feature-film directorial debut. Lanthimos and Day-Lewis will also take part in talks about their work alongside Zhao, who will discuss her "Hamnet" adaptation. Forty-two percent of the works on the schedule were made by female or nonbinary filmmakers, organisers say. "We really want the programme to reflect the city that we're in so we're really looking for an enormous geographic diversity and we're also just looking for the programme to represent the world around us," London Film Festival Director Kristy Matheson said. The London Film Festival runs until October 19. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

‘Can’t Tolerate’: Ismail Darbar Slams Gauhar Khan Working After Marriage, Recalls How His Wife Quit Career For Family
Maharani Season 4 Trailer: Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti, Gears Up For Her Fiercest Political Battle Yet
Ahaan Panday And Sharvari Begin Ali Abbas Zafar’s UK Shoot; Big-Budget Action Romance Rolls Out March 2026
Premanand Maharaj Health Update: Elvish Yadav Visits Spiritual Guru Amid Ill Health Reports At Vrindavan Ashram
Saif Ali Khan Opens Up: Actor Says People Called His Knife Attack ‘Fake’, Recalls How Terrible It Felt

LATEST NEWS

London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie
UPDATE 7-Africa World Cup Qualifiers Summaries
Watch: ‘Go Back To India’, ‘Why Are You In Ireland’, Indian Woman Faces Shocking Racism In Ireland
Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman? India’s ‘He-Man’, Vegetarian Bodybuilder Dies Of Heart Attack At 53
Canara HSBC IPO: This Rs.2,500 Crore Life Insurance’s Offer For Sale Opens October 10, Want To Check Details?
Fed should be cautious due to inflation risks, Barr says
Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat
Richa Ghosh Borrowed Bats To Play Cricket, Now Creates History, Breaks 52-Year-Old Record, Becomes First Player In World To…
Congress Releases 42-Page Chargesheet Against NDA Govt In Bihar, Says Polls Will Have A National Impact
EAGLE Team Busts Major Drug Manufacturing Racket In Hyderabad: 220 Kgs Of Ephedrine Worth Rs.72 Crore Seized, Four Arrested, One Absconding
London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie
London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie
London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie
London Film Festival launches with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' movie

QUICK LINKS