L'Oreal Paris to host its public runway show 'Le défilé' at The Hotel De Ville

Paris [France], September 25 (ANI): L’Oreal Paris is set to return to Paris Fashion Week with its runway show Le défilé L’Oreal Paris.

The runway show will take place on September 29, 2025, at the historic Hôtel de Ville in Paris.

Since its launch in 2017, the annual event has become a platform that not only showcases fashion and beauty but also emphasises women’s empowerment and inclusivity.

This year, the show will bring together a diverse group of international personalities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gillian Anderson, Cindy Bruna, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, and Helen Mirren. Each will walk the runway to represent themes of equality, liberty, and sisterhood.

As per a press note, Aishwarya spoke about her long association with the brand, saying, “Walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week is always a powerful reminder of the beauty of individuality and expression. For me, being a part of the L’Oreal Paris family for over two decades has been more than just a collaboration. It’s been a journey of empowerment. ‘Because You’re Worth It’ is not just a tagline; it is a celebration of self-worth that continues to inspire women everywhere. Tonight, we honour that legacy, reaffirming that every woman’s strength, story, and spirit deserve to be seen and celebrated.”

Alongside the show, the brand will present its latest product, the Infallible Laque Resistance Liquid Lipsticks, described as bold in colour and designed to last from runway to real life.

In India, L’Oreal Paris has partnered with Tira Beauty to make Paris Fashion Week trends more accessible. Consumers will experience runway-inspired looks reimagined for Indian beauty lovers, bringing global glamour closer to home.

Earlier this month, the brand also launched the Runway to Paris event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai – a first-of-its-kind initiative spotlighting emerging Indian student designers.

Speaking about the significance of India’s presence on this iconic platform, Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L’Oreal Paris India, said: “While Paris Fashion Week is a celebration of beauty and fashion, it is also a powerful statement of empowerment and inclusivity. We are proud that India continues to play a strong role in this dialogue through our representation at Le défilé. Our collaboration with Tira Beauty supports our mission to make beauty accessible to every Indian woman so that she feels seen, celebrated, and empowered.”

A Tira spokesperson said, “At Tira, we believe beauty is for everyone, and this partnership with L’Oreal Paris is a true celebration of beauty without boundaries. By bringing the magic of Paris Fashion Week directly to India, we are making global inspirations more relatable and accessible. With Tira’s curated approach, consumers can easily explore, experience, and make these runway looks their own, turning international trends into everyday beauty moments.”

L’Oreal Paris, with its unwavering commitment to empowerment, inclusivity, and innovation, is reshaping how beauty is defined and experienced in the country. By championing every woman’s right to express her individuality and strength, the brand continues to move beyond aesthetics, creating platforms that celebrate confidence and self-worth, ensuring that women everywhere see themselves represented, celebrated, and empowered. (ANI)

