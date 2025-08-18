Loved ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’? What Other Animated Musical Masterpieces Could Steal Your Heart Next?

LIVE TV
If K-Pop Demon Hunters left you wanting more, these 5 animated musicals Belle, Over the Moon, Turning Red, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Wish Dragon would offer the same mix of magical storytelling, stunning visuals, and unforgettable soundtracks

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 18, 2025 00:48:23 IST

K-Pop Demon Hunters is a magical animated musical that instantly combined high-adrenaline action, colorful K-pop dance sequences with an engrossing story about good and evil. Its spectacular visual style and soundtrack which turned into a worldwide phenomenon adorned the movie that brought a new genre of narration to the screen.

However, with the loved ones wishing it could be longer, the land of animated musicals opens a big palette of other movies that have the same vibe of musical narration and visual feast to the eye. The following films demonstrate that a soundtrack is one of the strong weapons to complement a visual spectacle.

Animated Musical Storytelling

The instrumental music is used very successfully to move the plot and characterize the characters in K-Pop Demon Hunters which makes it a successful series. It is not that the music is merely a background as it is a weapon, a means of power, and an identity.

The same has been also applied to other animated feature films to great effect in that the song is part of the emotional heart of the film. Whether it is a fantasy world or an inner trip, music is transformed into a common language, which viewers can understand.

Eye-Catching Animation

The art style of K-Pop Demon Hunters can be described as both dynamic concert-type lighting and suggestive, character-based animation. The given stylistic option is not an isolated phenomenon within the world of animation.

Visual storytelling has become so popular in many other movies where a particular aesthetic is being applied together with the music theme to develop a form of immersion. These names are not only films but poetic works of art.

Here are 5 other must-watch animated musicals:

  1. Belle (2021): A Magical and modern retelling of Beauty and the Beast with a cyber twist. It has pretty animation, and a strong J-pop soundtrack that makes the emotional story move.

  2. Over the Moon (2020): With its beautiful visual images, this is a mix of Chinese mythology and an emotional story of grief and hope. The animation is colorful and the songs heartrending and lighthearted.

  3. Turning Red (2022): All grown-up movie with a truly original plot and an original soundtrack, which was written specifically to this movie by a young Billie Eilish and Finneas O Connell who have composed the songs of the fictional boy group 4 Town.

  4. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016): One of the magic-filled stop-motion shops employed by music. The pictures are artful, and the narrative is a touching family and memory study.

  5. Wish Dragon (2021): The movie has a similar whimsical and colorful visual language and a humorous and heartwarming story about a dragon that grants wishes similar to the film made by the same director, K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Tags: K Pop Demon HuntersK-pop animationmust-watch animated musicals

