Maargan OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Vijay Antony’s Murder Mystery

Buckle up, thriller fans! Vijay Antony’s electrifying crime saga Maargan has stormed onto Amazon Prime Video today, July 25, 2025, ready to grip you with its chilling mystery. After a sizzling theatrical run, this Tamil blockbuster, directed by Leo John Paul, promises to keep you glued to your screens with its twisted tale of a cunning serial killer and a relentless cop. Available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, Maargan is your next binge-worthy obsession.

Maargan: A Sinister Plot That Hooks You

Maargan dives into a shadowy world where a serial killer, dubbed the “Black Devil,” terrorizes with a mysterious serum that turns victims’ bodies black. Vijay Antony shines as Dhruv, a sharp-witted ADGP hunting this elusive predator, played with eerie brilliance by Ajay Dhishan.

The plot thickens with supernatural hints and psychological twists, weaving a web of suspense that’s as unsettling as it is addictive. With a 7.8/10 IMDb rating, this isn’t just a thriller, it’s a mind-bending ride

Stellar Cast and Cinematic Flair

What makes the visuals of the film more amplified? Vijay Antony’s haunting score along with Samuthirakani, Brigida Saga, and Mahanathi Shankar is all set to deliver a powerhouse performance. Leo John Paul made his directorial debut with Maargan, crafts a tight 132-minute narrative packed with slick cinematography by Yuva S and eerie underwater shots that elevate the tension. This is Tamil cinema at its boldest and you can’t miss out on this one.

Maargan’s OTT Domination Awaits

After raking in over ₹14 crore at the box office, Maargan is set to conquer streaming. Indian fans can dive in on Amazon Prime Video, while international viewers can catch it on Tentkotta. Social media is buzzing, with fans on X calling it a “supernatural thriller masterpiece”. With its layered mystery and heart-pounding pace, Maargan is poised to be a global OTT hit. Don’t miss the devilish thrill and enjoy you weekend because it’s time!

Also Read: Box Office Clash: Can Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Beat Ram Charan’s Game Changer?