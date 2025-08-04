Home > Entertainment > Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’

Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’

Machine Gun Kelly turned down an audition for Ryan Coogler’s horror hit Sinners due to a racial slur in the script. MGK spoke about skipping the vampire role on The Pat McAfee Show, explaining he wouldn’t cross that line, even for a blockbuster film.

Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he turned down auditioning for 'Sinners'
Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he turned down auditioning for 'Sinners'

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 4, 2025 20:27:22 IST

Rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly opened up on turning down an audition for Ryan Coogler’s directorial ‘Sinners’, reported Deadline.

He recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about skipping out on a potential audition for a vampire role over the inclusion of a racial slur in his script.

Citing the reason, he shared, “Like Sinners, I was supposed to be in that,” said Kelly, adding, “The vampire, they had me set up to do the audition — it’s the one that’s in the house, so he’s the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family. In the audition, he has to say the ‘n-word’, and I wouldn’t do it, reported Deadline.

Kelly appeared to be referring to the character of Bert, played by Peter Dreimanis. Married to Lola Kirke’s Joan, the couple makes the mistake of welcoming Remmick (Jack O’Connell) into their home before he turns them into vampires, as per the outlet.

‘Sinners,’ which debuted on April 18, is one of the major box office phenomena of 2025. An entirely original horror film went on to gross a staggering 364 million USD worldwide.

The film follows brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by frequent Coogler collaborator Michael B. Jordan. As the enterprising twins return to their home in Mississippi to open a music hall, they find their new business under siege by a horde of vampires.

Other members of the expansive cast include Miles Caton, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller and more. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

Tags: machine gun kellyMichael B JordanRyan CooglerSinners

RELATED News

Will Cillian Murphy Play Lord Voldemort In HBO’s New Harry Potter Series? Fans Say, ‘Anyone Else Will Be Disappointing’
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trolls Targeting His Son’s Skin Colour: Not Letting Anyone Off The Hook
Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help
‘Who Are You?’ Zakir Khan Recalls Not Recognising BTS Members Despite Being In The Same Room For 35 Minutes
Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha Stun In Powerful First Look of Jatadhara – A Fierce New Bollywood Action Drama!

LATEST NEWS

Tesla Unveils First EV Charging Facility In Mumbai’s BKC: What’s Next For India’s EV Infrastructure?
Ind Vs Eng: How A Phone Wallpaper Inspired Mohammed Siraj’s Stunning Match Winning Performance
Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’
Knee at Risk: Bron Breakker’s WWE SummerSlam Injury Report
EU Hits Pause on US Tariff Retaliation for 6 Months As Bloc Secures Deal With Trump
Peace or Provocation? Russia Remains Calm Amid US Nuclear Threat
History and Heart-Stoppers: India-England Series Equals 96-Year Record in Epic 2-2 Draw
Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Chose Silence Over Spotlight At Diogo Jota Funeral
Digital Ads Now Claim 46% Of India’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore Ad Market: What’s Fueling This Rapid Shift?
Delhi Court Acquits AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Long‑Pending Corruption Case
Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’
Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’
Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’
Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?