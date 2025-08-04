Home > Entertainment > Will Cillian Murphy Play Lord Voldemort In HBO’s New Harry Potter Series? Fans Say, ‘Anyone Else Will Be Disappointing’

Lord Voldemort has been cast in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter reboot, but the actor’s identity remains secret until the 2027 premiere. With names like Cillian Murphy and Matt Smith circulating, fans are buzzing as HBO leans into Voldemort's “He Who Must Not Be Named” legacy.

Rumours are growing that Cillian Murphy could be playing Lord Voldemort
Rumours are growing that Cillian Murphy could be playing Lord Voldemort

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 4, 2025 19:49:21 IST

Lord Voldemort has been cast for the upcoming Harry Potter series, but don’t expect to find out who’s behind the Dark Lord’s mask anytime soon.

According to Redanian Intelligence, a source close to the production confirmed that Voldemort will show up in multiple episodes. Still, the creative team is playing things close to the vest—they’re not planning to reveal the actor’s identity until the series officially debuts in 2027.

Will Cillian Murphy play Lord Voldemort? 

Apparently, this secrecy isn’t just a coincidence. The decision echoes Voldemort’s own “He Who Must Not Be Named” moniker, and it looks like the network wants to lean into the mystery, making it a central part of their rollout strategy.

With Harry Potter’s massive global fanbase and the high-profile nature of this adaptation, keeping this casting under wraps will be no small feat.

For now, there’s no sign that Ralph Fiennes—who originally brought Voldemort to life from Goblet of Fire through Deathly Hallows Part 2—will be returning for this version.

Fan speculation is running wild, as always. Cillian Murphy and Matt Smith are the two names popping up most often as possible candidates to play the infamous villain. Cillian, especially, has gotten the thumbs-up from fans and even from Fiennes himself.

Earlier this year, fans briefly thought Murphy might be cast as Professor Quirrell, but Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey kept things vague, simply saying, “We’re still weighing a couple of different options there.” That role ultimately went to Luke Thallon.

What is the Internet saying? 

Production on the first season just kicked off this week. HBO released a behind-the-scenes photo of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, along with a first look at Nick Frost as Hagrid. 

Francesca Gardiner is not only the showrunner but is also writing and executive producing, while Mark Mylod will direct several episodes. 

The first season is set to adapt The Philosopher’s Stone, aiming to deliver a faithful retelling of J.K. Rowling’s original novel.

