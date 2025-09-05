Madharaasi Movie Review: Cast, Storyline & Fans Reaction Revealed for Sivakarthikeyan’s Big Release

Madharaasi is a much-awaited psychological action thriller written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, has finally been released in theaters. The movie created a massive buzz among the audiences, marking it the first collaboration between two popular blockbuster stars in Tamil Cinema. Madharaasi trailer amassed over 15 million YouTube views, which already set the bar for the movie.

Madharaasi Cast

Madharaasi is one of the most expensive Tamil films in recent years, with a star-studded cast of Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The movie is made on a whopping estimated Rs 200 crore budget. Sivakarthikeyan’s starrer in Madharaasi has already made it a big blockbuster for the fans.

Madharaasi Review

Social media users share their reviews on Madharaasi after the release, stating that fans loved Sivakarthikeyan’s performance and the action sequences will keep you on the edge. But the romantic subplot in the movie disrupted the flow of the story. The action throughout the movie is a treat for action movie lovers. The first half of Madharaasi is engaging, while the second half has both highs and lows. The movie follows a ride packed with action, heartbreak, and the courage of a man who never asked to be a hero, but rises because love leaves him no choice.

Madharaasi Storyline

Madharaasi tells the story of Raghu, a man unwillingly drawn into a dangerous gun-smuggling network operating along the Tamil Nadu border. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that Raghu is battling a psychological issue, possibly split personality disorder, adding a dark twist to the narrative. Now, netizens have given their final verdict.

