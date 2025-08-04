Home > Entertainment > Mahavatar Narsimha Makes New Record With Rs. 105Cr, Becomes Highest-Grossing Animation In India

Mahavatar Narsimha Makes New Record With Rs. 105Cr, Becomes Highest-Grossing Animation In India

Mahavatar Narsimha sets a new benchmark in Indian animation, crossing ₹91 crore in 10 days. This mythological saga of Lord Vishnu’s avatar wins hearts across all age groups, establishing a pan-India phenomenon and paving the way for a new era of animated storytelling.

August 4, 2025

“Mahavatar Narsimha” became the highest-grossing animated film in India, surpassing all previous films at the box office. Mythological saga- quite stirring retelling by none other than Lord Vishnu himself, in his avatar of Narasimha. It has come to touch a chord deep within film-goers all over the nation. From humble beginnings, this has now blossomed into a roaring-because-of-near-unanimous-positive-word-of-mouth success. A gripping tale of the unyielding devotion of young Prahlad and all divine anger unleashed to protect him has managed to appeal tremendously to children and adults alike, as culturally specific narratives when narrated with the scale of cinema hold a compelling appeal.

The Box Office Phenomenon: A Chart-Topping Performance

The film’s performance is nothing short of historic. “Mahavatar Narsimha” has garnered over ₹105 crore in its first 11 days, and its Hindi version is topping the chart. This box-office success is even more remarkable given that it has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of the previous animated blockbusters within less than a quarter of the duration. 

The testimony of success of the movie therefore lies in its pan-Indian acceptance, quite evident with its steady growth in box-office collections for all languages- Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil- testifying pan-Indian acceptability of the mythological saga. The film’s success has also come despite stiff competition from a series of big-budgeted films, bearing witness to the uniqueness of the film’s ability to touch hearts and souls of its audience.

Pioneering the New Generation of Indian Animation

The Mahavatar Narsimha has become the adventure heralding a new age in Indian animation. Although technically below Hollywood standards, the film received praise for its sincerity and ambition. This established the path for a fresh generation of directors to explore India’s great mythical heritage. The producers have already gone ahead and announced a Mahavatar Cinematic Universe out of a multi-film franchise projected to last well over a decade.

This risk-reward analysis shows how much confidence they have cast in this new model of animation, a model which believes in true stories and emotional connect. Mahavatar Narsimha is not merely a film; it is a cultural landmark which itself proves that Indian animation can be both critically and commercially viable.

