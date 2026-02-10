LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja

‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja

Veteran actor Govinda addressed the recent remarks made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, strongly denying rumours of an extramarital affair. He also spoke at length about his commitment to his profession and maintained that he has always upheld discipline and respect in his work within the film industry.

‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: February 10, 2026 14:06:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja

Veteran actor Govinda addressed the recent remarks made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, strongly denying rumours of an extramarital affair. He also spoke at length about his commitment to his profession and maintained that he has always upheld discipline and respect in his work within the film industry. 

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, “Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar( When did I not get this accusation)”, he added, “Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyar hai (The accusation is by my childhood love)..In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (Now this love, according to someone’s thinking, is of old age).”

Govinda Defends Professional Ethics

While opening up about his professional ethics and respect for colleagues, the ‘Hero No. 1’ actor shared, “I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aesa nahi keh sakti ki maine tangh kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho.. I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai for that I am thankful to my directors, songs and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines. Now she is taking the name. I have seen it. I don’t like such words. Isiliye mai shama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu..kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologize. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don’t want to be afraid).”

You Might Be Interested In

Govinda Expresses Gratitude to Bollywood Industry

Govinda also shared life lessons passed down from his mother, saying, “My mother told me, Govind, if you consider the world of four members of the family, one day they will deceive you. What will you do? The world is loving you. Are they stupid? Don’t they have money? Don’t they have respect?…I welcome all my actresses. I welcome all the actors. I am here because of you. I am here because of you. I thank you.”

Govinda on Marital Affair Allegations By Sunita Ahuja 

Govinda also responded to the name being allegedly linked with him, saying, “Ye jo naam le rahi Komal mai dhanyavad deta hu ki jo mai aaj saved hu vo ek bhi shabd bahi bolti hai vo chup hai itne mein to aaj kal youngsters jo hai..”

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with ‘Second Hand Husband’, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Euphoria Telugu Movie: Review, Cast, Story, Plot, Box Office Collection- Everything About Dhurandhar’s Sara Arjun Social Drama 

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 1:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: govindaGovinda girlfriendgovinda marital affairgovinda Sunita AhujaSunita Ahujawho is govinda girlfriend

RELATED News

Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

Jana Nayagan To Release On Holi? Vijay’s Movie Court Plea Withdrawn as CBFC Review Progresses, Hearing on February 10

Why Is The Melania Trump Documentary In Trouble? Legal Fears, Funding Questions And Political Heat Put The Project At Risk

‘Mere Paas Paise Nahin Hain’: Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor Rajpal Yadav’s Emotional Statement Before Surrender In ₹2.5 Crore Cheque Bounce Case Leaves Bollywood In Shock

‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: One Woman Killed, Two Injured At Stampede In Gwalior Dabra Navagraha Peetha Kalash Yatra

India Wins ‘Country Of The Year’ At BIOFACH 2026: Showcases Organic Excellence, Heritage Rice, And Sustainable Agriculture

When Congress Women MPs Gheraoed PM’s Chair:  February 4 Parliament Video Shared By BJP Shows Massive Uproar

Who is Mrinank Sharma? Indian-Origin AI Safety Expert Who Resigned From Anthropic AI Sounds Alarm on Global Crises – Here’s What His Resignation Letter Said

‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja

Who Is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Epstein Emails Citing ‘Best Sex’, ‘Torture Video’ And a ‘Sultan’ Trigger Bombshell Fight Over Redacted DOJ Files

Oppo K14x Debuts In India With 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And AI Features At Just Rs…

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: How To Buy Tickets For The Much-Awaited IND vs PAK Blockbuster In Colombo – Step-By-Step-Guide

Fact Check: Did Epstein Files Reveal A Video Of Donald Trump ‘Making Out’ With Nicki Minaj?

Bright Outdoor Media Spreads Its Wings into Curated Events: Building the Next Growth Engine!

‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja
‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja
‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja
‘Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri…’: Govinda Breaks Silence on Extramarital Affair Allegations By Wife Sunita Ahuja

QUICK LINKS