‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has apologised after facing backlash for a remark made during Nanku and Karun’s concert in Delhi earlier this week. The singer shared an apology video on Instagram on Thursday, saying he did not intend to offend anyone and acknowledged that his choice of words upset many listeners.

‘Intention Was To Spread Awareness,’ Says Honey Singh

In the video, Honey Singh explained that his comment stemmed from conversations he recently had with gynaecologists and sexologists, who, according to him, spoke about rising cases of sexually transmitted diseases among Gen Z due to unsafe sex practices.

He said he wanted to convey a message about safe sex to the young audience present at the show. “When I saw a Gen Z crowd, I thought of giving them advice in a language they relate to, the way content is often shown on OTT platforms and in films,” he said.

Rapper Promises To Be More Careful With Words

Admitting that his remarks offended many, Honey Singh apologised and said hurting sentiments was never his intention. He added that he would be more mindful in the future. “I will make sure such a mistake is not repeated. I will control my language and think about whom I am speaking to and how I say things,” he said, concluding the video with an apology to his fans.

What Sparked The Backlash

The controversy erupted after a video clip from the Delhi concert surfaced online, showing Honey Singh making a sexually suggestive remark while urging the audience to practise safe sex. The clip circulated widely on social media platforms, including Reddit, drawing sharp criticism.

