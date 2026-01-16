LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has apologised after facing backlash for a remark made during Nanku and Karun’s concert in Delhi earlier this week. The singer shared an apology video on Instagram on Thursday, saying he did not intend to offend anyone and acknowledged that his choice of words upset many listeners.

'Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH (Pic Credits: Instagram)
'Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 16, 2026 03:03:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has apologised after facing backlash for a remark made during Nanku and Karun’s concert in Delhi earlier this week. The singer shared an apology video on Instagram on Thursday, saying he did not intend to offend anyone and acknowledged that his choice of words upset many listeners.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Intention Was To Spread Awareness,’ Says Honey Singh

In the video, Honey Singh explained that his comment stemmed from conversations he recently had with gynaecologists and sexologists, who, according to him, spoke about rising cases of sexually transmitted diseases among Gen Z due to unsafe sex practices.

He said he wanted to convey a message about safe sex to the young audience present at the show. “When I saw a Gen Z crowd, I thought of giving them advice in a language they relate to, the way content is often shown on OTT platforms and in films,” he said.

Rapper Promises To Be More Careful With Words

Admitting that his remarks offended many, Honey Singh apologised and said hurting sentiments was never his intention. He added that he would be more mindful in the future. “I will make sure such a mistake is not repeated. I will control my language and think about whom I am speaking to and how I say things,” he said, concluding the video with an apology to his fans.

What Sparked The Backlash

The controversy erupted after a video clip from the Delhi concert surfaced online, showing Honey Singh making a sexually suggestive remark while urging the audience to practise safe sex. The clip circulated widely on social media platforms, including Reddit, drawing sharp criticism.

READ MORE: Internet Slams Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ek Din’ First-Look Poster Over ‘Using Original Film Poster And Translating Title As Is’

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 3:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie

Aviation Safety Comes Under Scanner As Baggage Container Gets Sucked Into The Engine Of Air India Airbus A350 At Delhi Airport, Here’s How It Happened

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Here Is How The Internet Reacted

‘Hindi Mein? Yeh Maharashtra Hai’: Aamir Khan Gets Shocked After He Is Asked To Speak In Hindi After Casting Vote In BMC Elections 2026, Reignites Language Row On Poll Day

BMC Elections 2026: Can ‘Indelible’ Ink Be Removed With Acetone? Viral Videos Trigger Probe As Opposition Drama Heats Up Online

LATEST NEWS

US ‘Shouldn’t Even Have’ Midterm Elections, Says Donald Trump; White House Clarifies He Was ‘Joking And Speaking Facetiously’

Benjamin Netanyahu Asked Donald Trump To ‘Postpone’ Strike On Iran: Reports

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

Donald Trump Unveils ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ To Cut Drug Prices, Insurance Premiums; Urges Congress To Act | WATCH

Why Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Removed Indian-Origin LoP Pritam Singh? Controversy Explained

‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

Ahead Of Trump-Machado Meeting, US seizes Sixth Venezuela‑Linked Oil tanker ‘Veronica’ In Caribbean Sea, What We Know So Far

BMC Elections 2026: Exit Polls Predict Big Win For BJP-Led Mahayuti, Here’s What Axis My India And JVC Say About Outcome

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Pakistani ‘Al-Madina’ Boat In Indian Waters After They ‘Attempted To Flee’, Nine Crew Members Detained

What Is Insurrection Act? Why Is Trump Threatening To Use It Over Anti-ICE Protests In Minnesota

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH
‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH
‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH
‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

QUICK LINKS