Internet Slams Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ek Din’ First-Look Poster Over ‘Using Original Film Poster And Translating Title As Is’

Actors Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi unveiled the first-look poster of their upcoming romantic drama Ek Din on Thursday. However, within hours of its release, the poster came under criticism on social media, with several users accusing the makers of copying the original artwork of the film it is based on.

On Reddit, users pointed out similarities between Ek Din’s poster and that of the original movie, alleging that even the title had been directly translated. One user wrote that the makers had “used the original film’s poster and lifted the title as it is,” while others questioned why a fresh visual approach was not attempted.

Netizens Question Lack Of Originality

The criticism quickly gained traction, with some users recalling that the poster reminded them of an older film. Others took sarcastic jabs at the project, calling it yet another remake that failed to innovate. A section of viewers expressed disappointment, saying the creative team could have reimagined the poster instead of closely mirroring the source material.

#EkDin Movie starring #SaiPallavi and #JunaidKhan is a Remake of the Thai film One Day(2016)..🎬 From the Name to the Poster — Insane Copy-Paste levels by Makers..😅😂 Releasing on 1st May..🎬 pic.twitter.com/N3WaP6ZFGj — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) January 15, 2026

Film Details, Release Date And Remake Link

Ek Din is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on May 1, the makers announced alongside the poster reveal. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, headed by Junaid Khan’s father, actor Aamir Khan. Sharing the poster online, the production house wrote, “In the chaos of life, love will find you… Ek Din.”

The film was earlier titled Mere Raho and was initially planned for release in November 2025 before being postponed. Ek Din is reportedly a Hindi remake of the 2016 Thai romantic drama One Day, directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun. The original starred Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungyurn and followed a shy man who wishes to spend just one day with the woman he loves, a wish that unexpectedly comes true.

The Hindi adaptation is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, with music composed by Ram Sampath.

Cast Background

The film marks Sai Pallavi’s debut in Hindi cinema. The actor is widely known for her performances in acclaimed South Indian films such as Premam, Shyam Singha Roy, Gargi, and Amaran. For Junaid Khan, Ek Din is his third feature film after his 2024 debut Maharaj and the 2025 romantic comedy Loveyapa.

