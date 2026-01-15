LIVE TV
Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say 'She's So Perfect', Others Miss Angelina Jolie

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say 'She's So Perfect', Others Miss Angelina Jolie

Prime Video unveils Sophie Turner’s first look as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, drawing praise from fans while others say they miss Angelina Jolie.

Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the first look of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft. (Photo: IG/Prime Video)
Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the first look of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft. (Photo: IG/Prime Video)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 15, 2026 21:58:06 IST

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie

Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the first look of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in its upcoming live-action series Tomb Raider, sparking mixed reactions online. While many fans praised Turner’s classic-inspired look, others said they missed Angelina Jolie, who famously portrayed the iconic archaeologist in the early 2000s films.

Sophie Turner’s Lara Croft Revealed

The streaming platform shared the first image on its official Instagram handle, captioning it, “Get your artifacts out. Lara’s on her way… #TombRaider #WardrobeTest.”

In the photo, Turner is seen wearing a green top and black shorts, paired with dark sunglasses a look that nods to Lara Croft’s original video game design.

Fans Praise the ‘Classic’ Look

Several fans welcomed Turner’s transformation, calling it a faithful take on the beloved character.

“Oh my god! She looks perfect! I didn’t expect they would go with such a classic look,” wrote one user.




 Another commented, “And this is just the wardrobe test! Sophie can definitely pull this off.”
 “Unreal. Literally classic coded,” read another reaction.

Critics Say They Miss Angelina Jolie

However, not everyone was convinced. A section of viewers compared Turner’s look to previous portrayals, particularly Angelina Jolie’s iconic performance.

“That looks pretty good, but I miss Angelina Jolie. Angelina Jolie forever,” one comment read.
 Others questioned whether Turner fit the physicality of the character, with one user saying, “Her face doesn’t give me Lara at all.”

A few even speculated whether the image was AI-generated, with comments claiming the picture looked artificial.

All About Prime Video’s Tomb Raider Series

The Tomb Raider series is based on the popular video game franchise and marks the latest live-action adaptation of the character. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video, though the release date has not yet been announced.

Star-Studded Cast and Characters

Alongside Sophie Turner, the series features an ensemble cast including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, and others.

  • Martin Bobb-Semple plays Zip, Lara’s tech support and close friend

  • Jason Isaacs portrays Atlas DeMornay, Lara Croft’s uncle

  • Bill Paterson appears as Winston, the Croft family’s longtime butler

  • Sigourney Weaver plays Evelyn Wallis, a powerful figure seeking to use Lara’s skills

Several new characters have also been created specifically for the series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Leads the Project

The series is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge. Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct and executive produce. The show is backed by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, and Legendary Television.

Sophie Turner on Playing Lara Croft

Earlier, Turner said she has long admired Lara Croft as a character.

“She’s a fierce female role model in a male-dominated world,” Turner said in a statement, adding that Tomb Raider has always held a special place for her.

Prime Video’s Tomb Raider follows earlier adaptations starring Angelina Jolie in 2001 and 2003, and Alicia Vikander in 2018. With production now underway, the series aims to introduce Lara Croft to a new generation of viewers even as long-time fans continue to debate who wears the iconic mantle best.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 9:58 PM IST
Tags: Prime VideoSophie TurnerTomb RaiderTomb Raider first look

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie
Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie
Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie
Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie

QUICK LINKS