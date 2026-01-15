LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kalamkaval OTT Release: Where To Watch Mammootty's Serial Killer Thriller, Check Release Date Here

Kalamkaval OTT Release: Where To Watch Mammootty’s Serial Killer Thriller, Check Release Date Here

Mammootty’s crime thriller Kalamkaval premieres on SonyLIV on January 16, 2026. Here’s where to watch and all OTT release details.

Mammootty’s much-talked-about serial killer film Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath is all set for its OTT release. (Photo: X, Canva)
Mammootty’s much-talked-about serial killer film Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath is all set for its OTT release. (Photo: X, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 15, 2026 14:44:51 IST

Kalamkaval OTT Release: Where To Watch Mammootty’s Serial Killer Thriller, Check Release Date Here

The cinematic wait is finally over for movie buffs and fans of Malayalam crime thrillers. Mammootty’s much-talked-about serial killer film Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath is all set for its OTT release, giving audiences another chance to experience the gripping investigation drama from the comfort of their homes. The movie is based on the real life story of Mohan Kumar Vivekanand aka Cyanide Mohan.

After a successful theatrical run and best movie appreciation the film is now ready to reach a wider digital audience.

When is Kalamkaval OTT Release Date? Where to watch?

Mammootty’s Kalamkaval will begin streaming on SonyLIV from January 16. The Malayalam-language crime action thriller will be available exclusively on the platform.

  • Where to watch: SonyLIV

  • Streaming date: January 16, 2026

  • Language: Malayalam

  • Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

Know about the Cast and Crew of Kalamkaval

Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, Kalamkaval features a brilliant cast led by Mammootty and Vinayakan.

Cast:

  • Mammootty

  • Vinayakan

  • Gibin Gopinath

  • Gayatri Arun

  • Rajisha Vijayan

  • Shruti Ramachandran

  • Azees Nedumangad

  • Kunchan

  • Biju Pappan

  • Malavika Menon

The film is produced by Mammootty Kampany, with the screenplay co-written by Jithin K. Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. 

The background score and soundtrack are composed by Mujeeb Majeed, that received praise for enhancing the film’s tense atmosphere.

What we know about Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath

Released in theatres on December 5, last year. Kalamkaval emerged as one of the most successful Malayalam films of the year. The film received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with particular praise for the performances of Mammootty and Vinayakan, its narration, cinematography, music, and tightly written screenplay.

At the box office, Kalamkaval went on to become the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 and is counted among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Glimpses of Kalamkaval

Set in early-2000s Kerala, the film follows Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan, who begins investigating what appears to be a routine case of local unrest following the elopement of a young woman. However, as the inquiry deepens, he starts noticing troubling inconsistencies that suggest something far more sinister.

The investigation uncovers a chilling pattern several women from rural areas, mostly divorced, widowed, or unmarried, have gone missing over the years. Each victim was last seen with the same unidentified man.

Even more disturbing is the discovery that the murders alternate between Kerala and rural Tamil Nadu, indicating a calculated inter-state killing spree.



The police learn that each victim’s phone is used to lure the next, forming a continuous chain of murders. To strengthen the probe near the border, a Malayali police officer posted close to the Thiruvananthapuram–Tamil Nadu border, Stanley Das, joins the team.

Despite multiple attempts, the investigators fail to trap the killer, with every lead ending in a dead end. Suspicion briefly falls on a constable named Mani, but a witness account from a bus driver leads to a sketch that shocks the entire team the face resembles Stanley himself. The case takes a decisive turn when Vidya, a survivor who escaped the killer, confirms Stanley’s identity.

Unaware that he has been exposed, Stanley continues to work alongside Jayakrishnan. The film builds toward a tense climax at a lodge, where Stanley realizes too late that the police have identified him.

A violent confrontation follows, ending with Stanley being overpowered and placed in the trunk of a car. However, the final moments hint that the killer may still be alive, leaving viewers with a chilling conclusion.

Why You Should Watch Kalamkaval on OTT

With its dark theme, layered investigation, and powerful performances, Kalamkaval stands out as one of Mammootty’s most compelling crime thrillers in recent years. The OTT release makes it an ideal watch for fans of serial killer dramas and investigative thrillers.

If you missed it in theatres or want to revisit the mind blowing narrative, Kalamkaval will be streaming on SonyLIV from January 16 onwards. Get ready.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 2:44 PM IST
Tags: Kalamkaval Kalamkaval OTT Kalamkaval OTT release Kalamkaval streaming date sonyliv

Kalamkaval OTT Release: Where To Watch Mammootty’s Serial Killer Thriller, Check Release Date Here

QUICK LINKS