Home > Entertainment > Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo Trailer Launch Cancelled Over Rs 2 Crore Threat? Know the Facts

Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Trailer Launch Cancelled Over Rs 2 Crore Threat? Know the Facts

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O Romeo’ trailer launch was cancelled on January 15, 2026, due to a Rs 2 crore legal notice from gangster’s daughter Sanober Shaikh over alleged defamation, raising major security concerns for the event.

Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Trailer Launch Cancelled Over Rs 2 Crore Threat? Know the Facts

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 15, 2026 13:43:49 IST

Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo Trailer Launch Cancelled Over Rs 2 Crore Threat? Know the Facts

On January 15, 2026, the sources confirmed that the producers of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘O Romeo’ have called off the film’s trailer launch event, which had generated a lot of buzz, because of the growing security issues. It has also emerged that Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of slain gangster Hussain Ustara, has sent a legal notice to Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer, and Vishal Bhardwaj, the director, asking for Rs 2 crore as compensation for the supposed bad representation of her father.​

Ransom Demand Sparks Security Fears

The controversy came to light after the release of the teaser, which featured Shahid in an intense look with full-body tattoos, action-murdered for and themes of unfulfilled love, agony, and burning passion. Shaikh’s legal notice, sent last week, asserts that the film will destroy her family’s good name and hence she granted the producers until the day set for the premiere of February 13, 2026, to refrain from showing the film unless and until her concerns are resolved. As per the insider reports, the Rs 2 crore was put forward as “compensation,” which led to an immediate cancellation of the event to evade any subsequent problems at the public gathering.​

Film Background and Stellar Cast

The film O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is a reunion for him and Shahid after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The script of the thriller that narrates the story of the irrevocable effects of love denial is written by Vishal and Rohan Narula, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The star cast includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aruna Irani, and Farida Jalal, who together form the line-up of the movie that is going to be aValentine’s week big release.​

 

Makers Mum, Trailer Fate Uncertain

Still no official message from the team; the trailer might be released online without any event. This comes after Shahid’s Deva, an action thriller with Rosshan Andrews. Fans are looking for clarification in the middle of the gossip, as security prevails over promotional fanfare in the high-stakes world of Bollywood.​

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 1:43 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Trailer Launch Cancelled Over Rs 2 Crore Threat? Know the Facts

QUICK LINKS