‘Jana Nayagan’ Case: Supreme Court Refuses Producer’s Plea, Directs Madras High Court to Deliver Verdict

The Supreme Court, on the 15th of January 2026, refused to hear the petition of the producers of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, which featured the actor Vijay, that was requesting a stay on the order of the Madras High Court, which had put the film’s certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on hold. A bench of Justices Deepankar Datta and A.G. Masih instructed the Madras High Court to hurry up and make a decision on the case by the 20th of January.

Dispute Over Censor Certification

The film was presented to CBFC on December 24, 2025, and after 27 cuts, the Examining Committee gave it a U/A 16+ recommendation, which the producers accepted. On January 5, the CBFC Chairperson sent it to the Revising Committee, indicating a complaint, which led to the postponement of certification for the intended release on January 9, which was during the Pongal festival. The producers then moved to the Madras High Court; the single judge Justice PT Asha allowed the certification on January 9, saying that the referral was improper.