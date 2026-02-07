‘Make Money While Lights Are On’: Who Is Ruby Bhatia? India’s First VJ Who Vanished at 30, Going Viral For THIS Shocking Reason

LIVE TV
Once a household name in the golden era of music television, Ruby Bhatia was everywhere, hosting shows, interviewing icons, and redefining what it meant to be India’s first video Jockey. And then, at the peak of her career, she stepped away. No dramatic scandal. No public fallout. Just silence.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 7, 2026 14:27:57 IST

Once a household name in the golden era of music television, Ruby Bhatia was everywhere, hosting shows, interviewing icons, and redefining what it meant to be India’s first video Jockey. And then, at the peak of her career, she stepped away. No dramatic scandal. No public fallout. Just silence. 

Now, years later, former Miss India Canada is going viral again for a powerful and shocking reason after walking away from it all at just 30. So who is Ruby Bhatia and what’s her story?

Why Ruby Bhatia Is Going Viral?

In an interview, Ruby Bhatia revealed that she has spent nearly two decades away from the limelight, choosing to prioritise her family and embrace a more peaceful, grounded life. However, she recently returned to public attention after announcing a life coaching session priced at Rs 1000. 

In a video message, Ruby Bhatia shared, “Personality development, weight loss, personal issues, fear, depression, anxiety, panic attacks – whatever I can help you with. I am there for you. Fee is Rs 1,000 and unlimited access.” 

The clip quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom revisited memories of her 1990s stardom while expressing curiosity and opinions about her latest professional chapter. 

Who is Ruby Bhatia?

Ruby Bhatia was among the most prominent facs on Indian television in the 1990s. Whether hosting music programmes or interviewing leading Bollywood personalities, she played a key role in shaping pop culture in the pre-social media era. 

A former Miss India Canada and widely regarded as India’s first video jockey, she enjoyed immense popularity at her peak and was reportedly paid nearly Rs 1 lakh per show. 

She co-hosted the Miss World 1996 pageant in Bengaluru and anchored the Filmfare Awards multiple times. She appeared in several Bollywood movies, including Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. 

At the peak of her career, she stepped away from the limelight to focus on spirituality, joining ISKCON and later finding personal peace after a spiritual awakening. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user said, “For 90s kids, Ruby Bhatia was everywhere, a familiar, confident face on TV, VJing, anchoring, interviewing.Seeing her reels today, offering life coaching, makeup tips, and even asking people to WhatsApp her for work for ₹1000, just feels heavy.Not mocking her at all. It’s simply a sobering reminder of how fleeting fame is and how important financial security in later years really is.”

Seond user commented, “People should make as much money as they can while the going is good. You don’t know which way  the circle of life can tilt.”

Third user wrote, “Some people are fated for celebrity yet consciously choose to distance from it. One such maverick is Ruby Bhatia.”

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 2:21 PM IST
