Home > Entertainment > Malavika Mohanan Honored At We Women Want Conclave 2025, Opens Up On Fashion And Social Media: 'My Style Is Very Mood-Dependent'

Malavika Mohanan Honored At We Women Want Conclave 2025, Opens Up On Fashion And Social Media: 'My Style Is Very Mood-Dependent'

Malavika spoke about her unique fashion sense. She described her style as mood-driven and also shared how she handles the constant pressure to look fashionable in public, revealing that she plans her wardrobe weekly to stay stress-free.

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 7, 2025 18:43:27 IST

The We Women Want Conclave 2025 in New Delhi featured an inspiring session titled “The Stars of the South: Unveiling Southern Phenomenons”, spotlighting actress Malavika Mohanan and her remarkable journey in the Southern film industry. During the event, Malavika was honored with the NewsX Shakti Award for excellence in style.

Malavika spoke about her unique fashion sense. She described her style as mood-driven and also shared how she handles the constant pressure to look fashionable in public, revealing that she plans her wardrobe weekly to stay stress-free.

On social media, Malavika acknowledged both its power and challenges. She credited some of her film roles to her online presence, while also opening up about being trolled early in her career, and how those experiences helped her grow stronger and more confident.

She also praised the rise of Southern cinema, crediting its success to strong writing and storytelling.

Malavika also shared memorable experiences of working with stars like Prabhas and Mohanlal, calling them exciting and collaborative. She concluded with a light-hearted rapid-fire round, where she encouraged people to dress in a way that reflects their personality rather than chasing trends.

The session offered deep insights into Malavika’s career, fashion, and views on Indian cinema.

Malavika Mohanan Honored At We Women Want Conclave 2025, Opens Up On Fashion And Social Media: ‘My Style Is Very Mood-Dependent’

