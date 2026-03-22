Mamta Kulkarni Back To Glam Life? Ex-Maha Mandleshwar Stuns In Western Outfit With Friends As Video Goes Viral

The online world is currently active with former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, who has returned to her glamorous beginnings.

The public image of Kulkarni changed permanently when she left her position as Maha Mandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada after spending many years in spiritual isolation.

Her recent visit to Goa demonstrated that she had abandoned her ascetic life when she chose to wear Western designer clothing instead of Sadhvi saffron robes. The public on social media platforms started to discuss her new appearance.

Western Outfit Viral Video

The transition became undeniable when a viral video surfaced showing the actress at the airport, exuding the confidence of her 90s heyday. Clad in a vibrant western outfit, a bold red ensemble paired with sleek black sunglasses, Kulkarni appeared relaxed and rejuvenated alongside her close circle of friends and family.







The character change to which she shows herself in public now enables her to return to her former lifestyle, which she used to live before she adopted the “Sadhvi” title, which defined her identity during multiple years.

The footage, which has been shared widely, shows her presenting her travel companions while she connects her past life as a spiritual person with her present existence as a famous public figure.

Laughter Chef Tribute

Mamta Kulkarni returned to the entertainment industry through her recent television performance on Laughter Chef Season 3, which she used to establish her comeback from her vacation photography work.

The actress showed her strong emotional response to the tribute, which honored her work in movies during the show. She expressed her deep emotional response to the show’s tribute, which honored her most famous songs and her previous work in movies such as Karan Arjun and Aashik Awara, through her public speech.

The way she appeared in public shows that her departure from the Akhada exists as a planned move back to the entertainment business that made her famous while she mixes her nostalgic “bold image” with current-day fashionable style.

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