Who Is Nimisha Nair? Actor Shares Shocking Video Showing ‘Drunk Men’ Blocking Her Cab And Harassing Her In Mumbai, Files FIR

Actor Nimisha Nair has highlighted a troubling incident of harassment she recently experienced in Mumbai’s Bandra East, sparking fresh concerns about public safety in the city.

The episode took place in the early hours near the Kherwadi flyover on the Western Express Highway while she was travelling in a cab.

As per her account, two men on a scooter allegedly began harassing the driver after the cab overtook them, turning what seemed like a minor road incident into a tense and escalating situation.

In a recent social media post, Nimisha detailed how the men aggressively blocked the cab’s path and attempted to intimidate both her and the driver.

She wrote that they tried to “teach” her Uber driver a lesson for overtaking them. The men reportedly hurled abuses, issued threats, and even attempted to force open the car doors while demanding she roll down the windows.

The situation grew more alarming on the busy highway, with Nimisha heard in a video pleading, “Please stop it, please stop it,” as the men continued their aggressive behaviour.

Despite the pressure, she chose not to comply and focused on ensuring her and the driver’s safety. Looking back, Nimisha described the incident as a reflection of unchecked road rage in the city.

She also revealed that this was not her first such experience in Mumbai. Earlier this year, she faced a similar situation in Colaba and had filed an FIR.

Expressing frustration over the recent incident, she mentioned difficulties in filing a complaint due to her hectic schedule and technical glitches in the online system, but affirmed her intention to pursue action soon.

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