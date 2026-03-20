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Home > Entertainment News > BTS Returns After 4 Years With ‘ARIRANG’: Powerful Comeback Blending Tradition, Emotion, And Power You Can’t Miss

BTS Returns After 4 Years With ‘ARIRANG’: Powerful Comeback Blending Tradition, Emotion, And Power You Can’t Miss

ARIRANG reflects BTS’ 12-year journey since debut. Featuring 14 tracks, the album captures their evolution, struggles, and emotions.

BTS
BTS

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 20, 2026 10:48:00 IST

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BTS Returns After 4 Years With ‘ARIRANG’: Powerful Comeback Blending Tradition, Emotion, And Power You Can’t Miss

The wait is finally over for BTS ARMYs around the world! After an impatient eight months since the official announcement in July, BTS have finally returned with their comeback album. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook reunite as a full group after nearly four years with their fifth studio album, ARIRANG.

Alongside the album, the group has also released the music video for the lead track SWIM, making this comeback deeply emotional for fans. Having completed their mandatory military service, the members are back together, marking the start of a new chapter in their journey. For ARMYs who waited patiently, this moment feels incredibly special—a heartfelt reward for their unwavering love and support.

ARIRANG reflects BTS’ 12-year journey since debut. Featuring 14 tracks, the album captures their evolution, struggles, and emotions. It begins with Body to Body, followed by Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, and 2.0. The sixth track, No. 29, leads into the lead single SWIM, followed by Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and concludes with the anthemic Into the Sun. The album blends a modern sound with familiar melodic roots, creating something distinctly BTS yet refreshingly new.

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The lead single SWIM, lyrically led by RM, delivers a powerful message about perseverance. Rather than resisting life’s currents, it encourages moving at one’s own pace and finding strength in simply continuing forward. The song serves as a heartfelt tribute to BTS ARMY, symbolizing growth and resilience shared between the group and their fans.

In the music video, the members appear as a ship crew navigating towering waves, symbolizing courage and determination. Actress Lili Reinhart also makes a special appearance, adding another layer to the visual storytelling.

ARIRANG takes listeners on both an emotional and energetic journey. Body to Body sets the tone with high energy and themes of connection, while Hooligan explores individuality. Aliens pushes boundaries with bold ambition, and 2.0 signifies a new phase of growth. No. 29 and Merry Go Round reflect on life’s repetitive cycles, while NORMAL offers an honest emotional perspective.

Tracks like FYA bring dynamic intensity, Like Animals channels raw passion, and they don’t know ’bout us reinforces self-belief. One More Night captures the desire to hold onto fleeting moments, and Please adds emotional depth. SWIM inspires courage, and the album closes with Into the Sun, leaving listeners with a sense of hope and warmth.

The excitement doesn’t end with the album. BTS are set to perform at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, followed by a Netflix documentary releasing on March 27 and a world tour beginning in April—making this an especially thrilling time for BTS and K-pop fans worldwide.

ALSO READ:  Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

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BTS Returns After 4 Years With ‘ARIRANG’: Powerful Comeback Blending Tradition, Emotion, And Power You Can’t Miss

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BTS Returns After 4 Years With ‘ARIRANG’: Powerful Comeback Blending Tradition, Emotion, And Power You Can’t Miss

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BTS Returns After 4 Years With ‘ARIRANG’: Powerful Comeback Blending Tradition, Emotion, And Power You Can’t Miss
BTS Returns After 4 Years With ‘ARIRANG’: Powerful Comeback Blending Tradition, Emotion, And Power You Can’t Miss
BTS Returns After 4 Years With ‘ARIRANG’: Powerful Comeback Blending Tradition, Emotion, And Power You Can’t Miss
BTS Returns After 4 Years With ‘ARIRANG’: Powerful Comeback Blending Tradition, Emotion, And Power You Can’t Miss

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