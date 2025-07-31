Home > Entertainment > Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon

Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon

Remona Evette Pereira from Mangaluru set a Guinness World Record with a 170-hour Bharatanatyam dance marathon, showcasing immense stamina, devotion, and artistic grace, uniting her community in celebration.

Remona’s 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Breaks Records
Remona’s 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Breaks Records

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 31, 2025 20:04:50 IST

In an excellent display of power and love of art, a young dancer from Mangaluru has inscribed herself into history books. Remoma Evette Pereira from St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University) set a new Guinness World Record by performing the art of classical dance for 170 hours, continuously over seven days.

The marathon performance, which was organized on the territory of the university, was a fascinating combination of intricate footwork, dramatic mudras, and unwavering stamina, completely transfixing the viewership, thus making her an international icon of artistic resolve. Yet another achievement which finds a mention in the Golden Book of World Records, this achievement not only held the record going but also stood an unyielding proclamation to the eternal fairy-tale charm and rigorous demands of Bharatanatyam.

The Record of Tolerance and Commitment

Remona’s world-record presentation was a colossal presentation of physical as well as mental strength. Throughout the seven-day marathon, she had a mere 15-minute break every three hours. Such intense practice kept her on her feet and in character for over 10,000 minutes-a thing that few would even care to hear. Truly spiritually uplifting for Remona, from the invocation sung to Lord Ganesha to the final poignant salutation to Goddess Durga, the performance traces the very foundations of Bharatanatyam in the devotional tradition.

Under such conditions, she had a light and nutritious diet throughout the week to sustain her energy level. A careful team of doctors kept monitoring her health. Her ability to preserve perfect poise and energy amidst grueling schedules was termed as “divine” by her guru Dr. Shrividya Muralidhar, who emphasized that it required an impressive balance of body and mind to attain it.

A Community Unite in Art

This extraordinary feat of Remona’s was not just a solo act but rather a community celebration. A multitude of witnesses was present, including students, staff, political representatives, and religious leaders, all standing in support. Her progress was well documented, while an army of volunteers, family members, and friends showed constant encouragement and help in the organization. The physical buzz from the cheering audience was a stimulus of great motivation for the young dancer.

Her mother, Gladis Celine, was a constant rock of encouragement throughout the production, a demonstration of the family’s unwavering belief in her dreams. Remona’s victory has echoed far and wide across the university campus boundaries, inspiring many upcoming artists and evoking enormous amounts of pride in her home city as well as the nation at large. This milestone in history depicts the power of dedication and the great impact that one committed individual can have on a society and the world at large.

Also Read:  Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices

Tags: 170-hour dance performanceMangaluru dancer world recordRemona Evette Pereira

RELATED News

Samay Raina Bounces Back Strong, Sells 40,000 Tickets In Just One Hour For His ‘Still Alive’ Comedy Tour
Sidharth Malhotra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Kiara Advani: ‘My Favourite Face, In Any Place’ – Love In Every Word
John Abraham Is Back In Action With ‘Tehran’—A Powerful Spy Thriller Releasing This Independence Week To Thrill Audiences!
Sheeba Chaddha Returns To Shine: Relive Her Iconic Roles As She Prepares To Captivate Audiences In ‘Bakaiti’
Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent

LATEST NEWS

Tata Motors To Acquire Iveco: Is This the Birth Of A New Global Auto Giant?
Dan Ndoye Joins Nottingham Forest On 5-Year Deal In Club-Record €45m Move
Sourav Ganguly Urges Calm Over Gautam Gambhir-Lee Fortis Verbal Exchange Before Final Test, Says ‘Too Much’
Smart, Green, Trackless: Pakistan Launches South Asia’s First Solar-Powered Metro in Lahore
Sardar Udham Singh Death Anniversary: The Revolutionary Who Took Revenge For Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
Kumar Dharmasena’s ‘Bat Signal’ Sparks Cheating Claims in IND vs ENG Test, Fans Allege He Helped England
Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?
Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site
Swedish Terrorist Sentenced to Life for Burning Jordanian Pilot Alive
Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon
Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon
Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon
Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?