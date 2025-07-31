Home > Entertainment > Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices

Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices

Mohanlal stuns in a viral Vinsmera Jewels ad, confidently wearing jewellery and challenging gender norms. What began as a risk for stylist Shanthi Krishna turned into a triumph, redefining masculinity and artistic freedom in Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal’s jewellery ad redefines masculinity in style.
Mohanlal’s jewellery ad redefines masculinity in style.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 31, 2025 15:47:42 IST

Malayalam cinema’s undisputed doyen Mohanlal recently broke rules of conventional advertising with a jewellery ad that has gone viral on the internet. What was a risky artistic experiment for his stylist, Shanthi Krishna, became a runaway success largely because the actor was so confident in the unconventional vision.

The commercial, with the typically macho superstar stylishly dressed in jewellery, was a risk-taking act in an industry that is often held back by conventional gender depictions. Krishna had great concerns at first about how the audience would respond, and she was scared of a backlash of online trolling at a time when anything is under scrutiny. Still, Mohanlal’s belief in the merits of the campaign as art helped to be the final bulwark against such fear, resulting in a commercial hailed as a forward-thinking message and classy presentation.

Creating a Daring Vision

Mohanlal’s stylist of more than a year and a half, Shanthi Krishna, was thrust into the unknown in the case of the Vinsmera Jewels advertisement. Her big worry was to strike a fine balance: choosing an outfit that would not over-feminize the actor but manage to strongly showcase the delicate jewellery. It was no easy task, considering Mohanlal’s well-established image as India’s archetypal hero of masculinity in the movies. 

The selection of a collarless shirt, originally intended to be hidden beneath a suit and subsequently foregrounded, was an indicator of the careful consideration devoted to discreetly incorporating the jewellery without losing his natural self. Krishna admitted to being “extremely tense” over the possibility of hurtful online responses, a ubiquitous concern within the ultra-connected world of the present era wherein public perception can quickly become violently negative. 

Trust in the humble yet sage counsel of Mohanlal–treating it as just a “piece of art” and leaving her best at it can calm her nerves and turn on the creative energies. This helped her to ease the pressure even more to go ahead on collaborative lines with Prakash Varma, an award-winning ad filmmaker who even starred in the commercial himself, thus making an atmosphere conducive for artistic maneuverability.

The Actor’s Unshakeable Belief

This was perhaps the only justification for the stylist’s horizon of apprehension regarding acceptance of the ad which did not confirm to the traditional gender roles in a jewellery advertisement. Mohanlal proved that he was one hundred percent correct by looking relatively unconcerned. Such smooth elegance in an androgynous character, totally unconcerned about the surroundings of jewellery, held audiences spellbound. The commercial has been immensely applauded for its subtle but strong redefinition of masculinity, equating elegance and ornamentation with no gender.

This type of a portrayal did indeed throw up some fiery debates on inclusivity and self-expression, thus reticulating some time-honored norms about the society. Mohanlal understood art and performance so well that with these he could break inhibitions and deliver an ad which will remain in memory for all times to come and be worth millions, although it goes without saying that true art can actually ride over all preconceptions and online dissection.

Also Read: Prakash Raj Says, ‘I Did Not Receive Any Money’ After Getting Summoned By ED For Allegedly Promoting Betting Apps

Tags: Mohanlal jewellery adMohanlal viral ad 2025

RELATED News

Hotel Sofia: Big Bang Theory Writers Announce Fresh Comedy To NBC’s Newest Sitcom!
Jenna Ortega Stuns At Red Carpet Premiere Wednesday Season 2 But Suffers Unexpected Wardrobe Malfunction
Malayalam Rapper Vedan Accused of Rape: Kochi Doctor’s Shocking Complaint Sparks Outrage And Investigation In Music Industry
Bollywood’s August 2025 Lineup: Dhadak 2, War 2 And More Must-Watch Films, Check Out Now!
Mohit Suri Reveals Saiyaara Star Ahaan Panday’s ‘Full Chapri’ Side, ‘TikToker Hai Yeh Ladka’

LATEST NEWS

New York Mets Land Elite Reliever Tyler Rogers, Send Top Prospects to Giants
Abita Devi
Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
8th India-Brazil Defence Committee Meet to Strengthen Military Cooperation
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin
Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?