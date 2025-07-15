LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Manifesting Love: How Benny Blanco’s Handwritten List Led to Selena Gomez

Manifesting Love: How Benny Blanco’s Handwritten List Led to Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco revealed that a handwritten checklist helped him manifest his relationship with Selena Gomez. Tired of shallow connections, he listed traits he truly valued, kindness, passion, and joy. That quiet clarity led to a real romance, proving love can start with intention and honesty.

Benny Blanco
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 04:09:36 IST

In an era of swipes and half-relationships, American record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco took an old-school route to love, with a pen, paper, and a little soul-searching. What started as a personal reset became a path to something extraordinary, a relationship with global pop star Selena Gomez.

From Burnout to Breakthrough

By his early 30s, the Grammy-nominated producer found himself tired of the party scene and tried of relationships that went deeper. “I can’t be like one of these celebrities that’s 40 or 50 and at the club. Like, that’s crazy!” Benny confessed on the Therapuss podcast. The shift was clear—he was ready for more than just fun. So, he sat down and made a list—not of celebrity fantasies, but of real qualities he craved in a partner. “Age appropriate” topped the page, with a non-negotiable age minimum of 30. What followed were traits that many search for but few articulate: kindness, curiosity, and passion for one’s craft. “I don’t care if they made carpets,” he said, “I just wanted them to be interested and passionate.”

He even wished for a partner who woke up happy, someone who carried quiet joy, not just charisma.

When Intentions Turn Into Reality

That intentional list, written in solitude, became the quiet foundation of something big. Benny and Selena Gomez, long-time collaborators, reportedly fell for each other in mid-2023. By the end of 2024, they were engaged, and their romance, grounded in shared values and mutual respect, stands out in a world of fast love. “It’s going to be chill,” Benny said of their future wedding, fitting for a couple built on calm clarity rather than spectacle.

In a culture chasing the next big thing, Benny’s story reminds us that slowing down, knowing yourself, and being honest might just bring love to your door, famous or not.

Tags: Benny Blancoselena gomez

